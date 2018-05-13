When communities benefit from tourism, the industry will thrive
For each $100 spent on a holiday tour by a tourist from a developed country, only $5 stays in a developing-country destination’s economy
It is a busy period for the tourism sector in SA — between World Travel Market Africa 2018 and Africa’s Travel Indaba, countless talks have taken place and presentations delivered on how businesses can optimise their products and services.
But there are some challenges that need to be addressed before this can be realised. For the sake of a sustainable tourism economy, it’s imperative that immediate action take place.
The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) cites that in most all-inclusive mass tourism package tours, about 80% of traveller’s expenditure go to airlines, hotels and other international companies, and not to local businesses or workers. For each $100 spent on a holiday tour by a tourist from a developed country, only about $5 actually stays in a developing-country destination’s economy.
We need to encourage tourism professionals to procure goods and services from locally owned enterprises that meet acceptable quality standards. By sourcing locally, communities benefit directly from the tourism value chain.
It could be as simple as a single hotel, guesthouse or B&B working with a township community their employees reside in. They could collaborate to create a social food farm (agritourism) that tourists could visit, but also provide the quality and quantity of fresh produce to be used by the chef for breakfast. This allows for more money to stay within the domestic tourism value chain.
Crime has become endemic to us, and tourism is threatened as a result. It must not be tolerated at any level.For every mugged visitor or any other who becomes a victim of crime, we lose our brand reputation.
Without trivialising the effects of crime on locals, being known internationally and nationally as a crime hotspot is bad news. We can’t market the destination properly without a caveat that some places are dangerous; there are no guarantees of safety across our city.
During the current national bus strike, various criminals have seized the opportunity to stone buses including local tour busses. Luckily, no tourists were seriously injured, but the shock of this unprovoked violence against tourists will reverberate among their social circles forever and will detract anyone close to them from visiting SA.
However, on one such occasion a local community member intervened and thwarted any violence being meted out on passing tourists by showing the strikers that the local community was benefiting from inclusive tourism, and what they stood to lose.
This example further supports the need for inclusive community tourism to not only reduce financial leakage but also to decrease crime against tourists.
The panic around water shortages may have galvanised tourism professionals into action and it has produced some fine, innovative responses, but we’re also noting the effects on the attendant elements of sustainability as defined by UN World Tourism Organisation – the current and future economic, social and environmental effects of tourism, addressing the needs of visitors, the industry, the environment and host communities.
Therefore, the three pillars of success to tourism in SA are to drive out crime, operate according to sustainable practices and ensure access to all — mammoth tasks, but essential ones that will effect change, lead to growth and encourage visitors.
• Duminy is CEO of Cape Town Tourism.
Please sign in or register to comment.