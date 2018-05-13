When communities benefit from tourism, the industry will thrive

It could be as simple as a single hotel, guesthouse or B&B working with a township community their employees reside in. They could collaborate to create a social food farm (agritourism) that tourists could visit, but also provide the quality and quantity of fresh produce to be used by the chef for breakfast. This allows for more money to stay within the domestic tourism value chain.

Crime has become endemic to us, and tourism is threatened as a result. It must not be tolerated at any level.For every mugged visitor or any other who becomes a victim of crime, we lose our brand reputation.

Without trivialising the effects of crime on locals, being known internationally and nationally as a crime hotspot is bad news. We can’t market the destination properly without a caveat that some places are dangerous; there are no guarantees of safety across our city.

During the current national bus strike, various criminals have seized the opportunity to stone buses including local tour busses. Luckily, no tourists were seriously injured, but the shock of this unprovoked violence against tourists will reverberate among their social circles forever and will detract anyone close to them from visiting SA.

However, on one such occasion a local community member intervened and thwarted any violence being meted out on passing tourists by showing the strikers that the local community was benefiting from inclusive tourism, and what they stood to lose.

This example further supports the need for inclusive community tourism to not only reduce financial leakage but also to decrease crime against tourists.

The panic around water shortages may have galvanised tourism professionals into action and it has produced some fine, innovative responses, but we’re also noting the effects on the attendant elements of sustainability as defined by UN World Tourism Organisation – the current and future economic, social and environmental effects of tourism, addressing the needs of visitors, the industry, the environment and host communities.

Therefore, the three pillars of success to tourism in SA are to drive out crime, operate according to sustainable practices and ensure access to all — mammoth tasks, but essential ones that will effect change, lead to growth and encourage visitors.

• Duminy is CEO of Cape Town Tourism.