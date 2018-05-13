SA has the R&D in place, but it’s not translating into knowledge-based workers

Even more worrying is that while SA ranks highly in market sophistication at 21st on the list, its business sophistication, at 57th, fails to take advantage of this, which goes some way to explain why SA is a high import economy. This is exacerbated by SA’s knowledge and technology output ranking being a low 65th.

An examination of the pipeline shows that, in spite of a very high investment in education — ranked 20th on the basis of percentage GDP spend on education — education performance puts the country at 75th in the rankings, with tertiary education even lower, with SA in the 89th spot.

Thus, in spite of SA’s research and development (R&D) ranking 39th, the resultant ranking in the knowledge worker category for the country is only 67th — but knowledge worker capacity and capability remain absolutely key to innovation and global competitiveness.

Lost in translation

Another part of the problem is that while SA’s R&D ranking is a credible 39th position — not too far off the leading pack — this achievement is not optimally realising knowledge creation (ranked only 52nd), which translates quite poorly in the domain of knowledge diffusion (ranked 63rd), which then finds an even more difficult journey into knowledge impact, the latter ranked very low at 84th in the world.

This means that while the country, through both the public and private sectors, is managing to keep the R&D investment and performance at a reasonable level, an uncoordinated national system of innovation (NSI) is failing to translate this investment through the creation of new knowledge and intellectual property into the knowledge-based impact required for higher levels of economic growth and social wellbeing.

The remedies have been worked through. The National Advisory Council on Innovation has submitted to the Minister of Science and Technology a candid review on the performance of the NSI and recommendations for major changes.

The minister, in turn, is steering a process to development a new White Paper on science, technology and innovation to create a functional and productive innovation ecosystem in the country.

Individual NGOs are busy putting more effort into building bridges with sister institutions, as well as other public and private partners, to translate the R&D investment into real dividends.

The bottom line is that a more innovative, technologically capable SA, boasting a strong knowledge worker base, will be a magnet for the $100bn that is the first target for foreign direct investment in Ramaphosa’s plan. But it has to be leveraged with an internal investment and an innovative institutional landscape to create the conditions necessary for the courting to be successful and productive.

SA has the highest potential to offer high investment returns while ensuring local growth, provided that the vector we choose is that of economic inclusion characterised by innovation.

• Naidoo is CEO of the Water Research Commission and a member of the National Advisory Council on Innovation. He writes in his personal capacity.