SA has the R&D in place, but it’s not translating into knowledge-based workers

Only a revised national system of innovation can unlock SA’s potential — and its potential to garner foreign direct investment
President Cyril Ramaphosa has made the attraction of new investment, both foreign and local, a priority. While the economy sorely needs an injection of capital, this new investment cannot be agnostic; we need this investment to drive a very specific growth trajectory.
We recently celebrated World Intellectual Property Day. It’s a day of some controversy and, depending on whether you are a beneficiary or victim of the current global patterns of production and consumption, the day is one of hope or continued despair. This is based on an age-old discourse centred on the notion of intellectual property rights as both a trade barrier and an obstacle to localisation and development.
This is an argument worth revisiting frequently as we observe significant changes in the global economic power balances.
The rise of China and India, in particular, has created a slipstream for many developing countries, some of which have responded quite positively. There seems to be a close correlation between the creation of new intellectual property and innovation, and economic growth in these countries.
An examination of the 2017 Global Innovation Index, compiled by the World Intellectual Property Organisation and its partners, indicates an increasing presence of African countries in the rankings. SA tops the African list, coming in at 57th, followed by Mauritius at 64th, and Kenya at 80th. But, the top end of the list is dominated by high-income, developed countries with 24 of the top 25 in this category. The exception is middle-income China, which came in at 22nd.
Can SA follow China into the top 25?
Fast risers and innovation
A closer examination of African development using innovation as a metric makes for interesting study. Many punters agree that developments in information and communication technology (ICT) and the Fourth Industrial Revolution will shape the competitiveness indices in the future. The World Telecommunication Union’s ICT Development Index paints an interesting picture with Mauritius topping the African list followed by the Seychelles. SA follows in third place, only one place ahead of Cape Verde, with our neighbour Botswana being in fifth position on the continent.
This begins to answer an important question: why did SA rank 61st out of 137 countries measured in the 2017-18 Global Competitiveness Report from the World Economic Forum? That was a drop of 14 places from 47th in the previous round — this while the country is the 30th largest economy in the world, as measured by GDP. It’s an economy that appears to rely on old strengths with mainstays in primary resources and agricultural production.
The fast risers in the rankings are investing in innovation and infrastructure to enable a knowledge-based economy. While SA’s general infrastructure ranks 46th in the Global Innovation Index 2017, its ICT infrastructure lags far behind in 78th position.
In spite of SA’s research and development ranking 39th, the resultant ranking in the knowledge worker category for the country is only 67th
Even more worrying is that while SA ranks highly in market sophistication at 21st on the list, its business sophistication, at 57th, fails to take advantage of this, which goes some way to explain why SA is a high import economy. This is exacerbated by SA’s knowledge and technology output ranking being a low 65th.
An examination of the pipeline shows that, in spite of a very high investment in education — ranked 20th on the basis of percentage GDP spend on education — education performance puts the country at 75th in the rankings, with tertiary education even lower, with SA in the 89th spot.
Thus, in spite of SA’s research and development (R&D) ranking 39th, the resultant ranking in the knowledge worker category for the country is only 67th — but knowledge worker capacity and capability remain absolutely key to innovation and global competitiveness.
Lost in translation
Another part of the problem is that while SA’s R&D ranking is a credible 39th position — not too far off the leading pack — this achievement is not optimally realising knowledge creation (ranked only 52nd), which translates quite poorly in the domain of knowledge diffusion (ranked 63rd), which then finds an even more difficult journey into knowledge impact, the latter ranked very low at 84th in the world.
This means that while the country, through both the public and private sectors, is managing to keep the R&D investment and performance at a reasonable level, an uncoordinated national system of innovation (NSI) is failing to translate this investment through the creation of new knowledge and intellectual property into the knowledge-based impact required for higher levels of economic growth and social wellbeing.
The remedies have been worked through. The National Advisory Council on Innovation has submitted to the Minister of Science and Technology a candid review on the performance of the NSI and recommendations for major changes.
The minister, in turn, is steering a process to development a new White Paper on science, technology and innovation to create a functional and productive innovation ecosystem in the country.
Individual NGOs are busy putting more effort into building bridges with sister institutions, as well as other public and private partners, to translate the R&D investment into real dividends.
The bottom line is that a more innovative, technologically capable SA, boasting a strong knowledge worker base, will be a magnet for the $100bn that is the first target for foreign direct investment in Ramaphosa’s plan. But it has to be leveraged with an internal investment and an innovative institutional landscape to create the conditions necessary for the courting to be successful and productive.
SA has the highest potential to offer high investment returns while ensuring local growth, provided that the vector we choose is that of economic inclusion characterised by innovation.
• Naidoo is CEO of the Water Research Commission and a member of the National Advisory Council on Innovation. He writes in his personal capacity.
