Less-formal initiatives can offer ideas to government’s Youth Employment Service

I would argue that the following features are useful:

• Inclusion of public-sector opportunities. These (especially for first time job seekers) seem to be tricky to source. Posters on "I need someone who …" source these opportunities and also include precise instructions on applying in the public sector.

• Concentration of bridging opportunities. Because of the nature of the group, posters tend to share bridging opportunities such as learnerships and entry-level opportunities. Users may feel that some bridging opportunities (such as three-month contracts) are too casual to post on formal search sites. These casual opportunities are often valuable to people who may not have other work experience.

• Targeting opportunities. Recruiters and posters provide explicit targeting information, which increases the likelihood of opportunities being useful to individual job seekers. The most common form of targeting is geographical proximity, but recruiters often highlight critical attributes. This makes the processes more effective for both job seekers and recruiters.

We know that job-seeking can be lonely and isolating and so it is not surprising that many of the posts revolve around seeking social support from the rest of the group. Some of the most liked and commented on posts in the group are the posts from successful jobseekers.

Jobseekers also request support in terms of advice on their individual jobseeking strategies. This aspect of the group, highlights the need for comprehensive support for job seekers. Evidence for this is as follows:

• Group members are still extremely responsive to scams. Discussions of jobseeker scams are a perennial feature on the group. There are at least four questions a week about scams and whether users should pay for job opportunities.

• Jobseekers use this forum to ask basic questions about the jobseeking processes. While the social support is useful, it shows that many people are not conversant with a basic job application process. In addition, there are questions about basic labour law, which show that people do not have a clear understanding of due process.

There is a need for improved aggregation of job opportunities. It is clear that aggregation is a critical benefit for this group, but there is a larger question about how to present opportunities (especially bridging opportunities) to other job seekers.

If jobseekers in Gauteng who have access to internet, require support in aggregation and targeted opportunities, how much more acute is this challenge for rural job seekers or job seekers without reliable internet access? How should we access specific opportunities in smaller workplaces and ensure that the right applicants present themselves?

The second lesson is that jobseekers require improved support and a clearer understanding of the recruitment processes. Social support is important, particularly as jobseekers often report feelings of isolation. Structured advice and support in terms of approaching jobseeking will help to direct job-seeker efforts.

The final lesson is that we can’t employ a one-size fits all approach to matching jobseekers with opportunities. What works in urban Gauteng will not work in rural Limpopo. It may be worthwhile for bridging programmes to incorporate elements of successful informal initiatives, on a regional level.

• Schultz is a consultant at Pegasys Consulting. She writes in her personal capacity.