‘Civil society is the wellspring of innovation’

Unfortunately, we are at a point where civil society’s work is often driven primarily by government contracts to deliver services. This is very different from the way civil-society organisations are viewed in Latin America where, for example, the state sees those organisations as the custodians of critical thinking, empathy, imagination and love — and recognises these things as critical components of society. The state draws in NGOs, funds and supports them, while giving them the latitude to do what they do best — not just expecting and getting them to pick up where the state is failing.

Beacons of hope

Civil society in SA can’t wait for government to see it in this way. NGOs, more than ever, need to be beacons of hope in their communities; they have to reflect and reinforce the dream of an innovative and inclusive society, even as they are dealing with everyday challenges. This is why NGOs should assert their role as innovators, which would allow a more nuanced position (of interdependence) rather than simply "for" or "against".

As the speaker at the workshop so clearly articulated, the central work of civil society is to drive transformation in society — in particular to help people connect to their own power and, where necessary, shift the power elsewhere. This often requires new tools, technologies and methodologies to drive processes of collaboration and co-creation in which new players are brought together, or old players interact in new ways. If civil society doesn’t try this out, who will?

For many civil-society organisations, this means altering both their interior and exterior viewpoints. One way of doing this is getting NGOs to see themselves less as individual operators and more as part of a network of organisations in a community that can have a bigger collective effect by joining forces. This approach is also attractive to funders who are interested in leverage and reach — they want to know that their investment has the potential to have a far greater impact.

Factor in that civil society is also the second biggest employer in SA, and you wonder why we don’t have as much clout as the corporate sector. It’s important as an NGO to understand you are just one cog in the wheel. But a cog can be incredibly powerful; it can ratchet up effects if it is connected to another cog, and another cog and another...