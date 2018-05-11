Review panel faces tough balancing act

The first VAT hike in 25 years was introduced as a last resort to steady the weak fiscus and fund former president Jacob Zuma’s fee-free education swan song. It can bring in additional revenue of almost R23bn in 2018-19.

The panel made up of economists and academics includes Ayabonga Cawe, Ada Jansen, Thabi Leoka, Neva Makgetla, Lynn Moeng, Cecil Morden, Prenesh Ramphal and Imraan Valodia. It has until June 30 to submit its report to the Davis tax committee and Nene.

Despite the tight time frame, Woolard says it is manageable as a lot of research has already been done.

"The current VAT list hasn’t been looked at in 25 years. We may need a little more targeting in some categories. Should all vegetables be included? It’s a very tricky system."

The panel’s mandate also includes removing items from the zero-rated list if they do not meet policy objectives, says Deloitte managing partner for tax and legal Nazrien Kader.

"All of the panel’s recommendations will have to be costed and the government will need to consider whether the recommendations are affordable. The more targeted the relief, the better," she says.

Kader says they have to take into account, for example, the fact that different fruit and vegetables are consumed differently — while potatoes and carrots are staples, kale and honeydew melons are less accessible.

Cawe says the panel has to navigate a tight balancing act that may involve thinking differently. "There are limits, but that doesn’t stop us from putting out a somewhat helpful list."

Director of the corporate strategy and industrial development research programme in the School of Economics and Business Sciences at Wits University Gilad Isaacs says that the list of zero-rated goods should be increased to include bread, poultry, flour, candles, soap, basic medicines, pay-as-you-go airtime and education-related goods. "While this will also benefit higher-income earners, the share of disposable income spent on these goods by the poor is higher," he says.

Leoka says although there is a challenge that a longer list of exempt items might potentially diminish the amount paid in VAT, ordinary South Africans have a wish-list that needs to be taken into account.

While studies have found that the zero rating of some basic foodstuffs mitigates the impact of VAT on the poor, Norton Rose Fulbright tax consultant Belinda Sussman says that zero rating benefits the poor modestly in absolute rand terms but greatly benefits the rest of society.

In its interim report, the Katz commission found that of the total estimated revenue loss due to zero rating, little more than a third of the benefits went to households in the bottom half of the income distribution.

"This brings into question whether the poor would be better serviced by the elimination of the zero ratings if the additional revenue was spent to aid the poor through cash transfers to the poor or specific expenditure programmes," says Sussman.

Research published in the Davis tax committee’s final VAT report shows the zero-rating of certain basic foodstuffs such as milk, fruit and vegetables is particularly skewed towards people who are not poor. The benefit of zero-rating basic foods such as rice, maize meal, samp, dried beans and paraffin is skewed towards poorer households.

