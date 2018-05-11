Gauteng’s government is moving to ensure innovative and rapid growth

In doing this it must ensure that millions of our people who, by design and history, were systematically excluded from ownership, management and participation in our economy, are placed front and centre of driving this growth and emerge as its principal beneficiaries. Their participation must therefore be driven by inclusivity and result in the rapid reduction of unemployment, poverty and inequality as we advance towards the SA envisioned in the Freedom Charter.

A developmental government such as our own must therefore be an active participant in directing the trajectory of socioeconomic investments, both through its redistributive capacity and as a major player in the economy through procurement spend. The provincial government must play a significant role in building a sustainable and inclusive economy.

Such growth requires strategic investment in productive infrastructure to ensure both the efficiency of movement of goods and services and to enhance the cost-competitiveness of products manufactured for domestic and foreign consumption.

Gauteng invested R30bn in infrastructure between 2013 and 2016, constituting an average annual growth rate of 20.7%. This was the fastest increase in infrastructure spending in the country. These investments created 92,000 direct jobs and have made a R15bn contribution to household incomes. It is estimated that on average 92c of every rand spent on infrastructure was retained in the Gauteng economy, while R6bn has been raised in direct government revenue.

These investments in infrastructure, along with the recent opening of a one-stop investor centre, have helped position Gauteng as a destination of choice for foreign direct investment on the continent. EY’s 2016 Africa Attractiveness Survey reveals that R30bn in foreign direct investment projects came into the Gauteng economy in 2014 and 2015, growing to a cumulative R66bn by the end of 2016.

We are also SA’s leading export economy, having realised growth in exports as a percentage of GDP from 44% in 2010 to 52.9% in 2016.

With a further R42bn in planned infrastructure expenditure over the next three years, we have every reason to be bullish about the economic prospects of the province.