Why it’s vital to invest in curing childhood mental-health problems

This is not a South African problem. According to the UN, 20% of the world’s population aged 14-24 suffer from mental-health conditions every year.

In a report, Social Inclusion of Youth with Mental Health Conditions, the UN says 85%-89% of this age group lives in low-income countries, which lack "quality" mental health systems. It says in their transition from childhood to adulthood, the youth are most vulnerable to mental health problems due to psychological and emotional changes that happen during this period.

This is not surprising. Young people lack the problem-solving skills and cognitive ability needed to effectively deal with stress. This leaves them vulnerable to psychological disorders such as depression, anxiety and other trauma-related disorders.

While it cannot be claimed that young people suffer more from mental illnesses than adults, it is clear that they are not able to articulate their problems in the same manner as adults. Youth can experience symptoms differently from those experienced by adults with mental diseases. Some diseases, such as depression, can manifest in teenagers as irritability or other behavioural problems that adults might not recognise.

Entering grade 12 or going to university is meant to be a liberating experience for a young person, but often it isn’t. Students are increasingly faced with the stress attached to the transition of moving to university and all the pressure that studying can bring, but within the current economic climate, they are also facing greater financial worries.

As high school students transition into university, they have to become independent and adapt to different teaching methods. The combination of living away from home for the first time, their workloads and new friendships may trigger a latent mental health illness.

Some seek help from counsellors as they grapple with depression, relationship problems and academic challenges. Some may confront stigma at school, university or in the rest of society.

Mental health is a complex issue and cannot be solved through a singular intervention. Adults can work to combat the stigma that surrounds mental health; guide children, particularly high school and university students through coping mechanisms; be there for them as supporters; and learn the signs of depression and suicidal behaviour to make sure they receive help. Effectively identifying mental health issues and managing them in childhood and adolescence is one way to make a difference.

Without the right support, stress and isolation can lead to far deeper problems — like depression — and can result in young people dropping out of their studies.

Far too many students in SA are living with mental health problems and without the support they need to get the most out of high school or university. Far too many people suffer in silence.