There are options for domestic companies exporting overseas

Despite the continuous recovery in global commodity prices from the lows recorded in December 2015, it is still too soon to tell whether the positive trajectory will continue.

This is due to efforts by China to rebalance its economy and the protectionist policy of the US on steel and aluminium imports, which may just be a precursor to enhanced trade wars that would have dire consequences for all.

The imposition of an import tariff on all steel products by the US, a leading global steel importer, could lead to a fall in international steel prices due to a combination of lower demand and a corresponding oversupply from China.

A trade war between China and the US has the potential of constricting an uptick in world growth, knocking on to temporary exchange rate shocks as capital flows respond to changes in expected returns.

Domestically, production in the metals and engineering subcomponents sector continued to be variable and local steel consumption is still low, compelling many businesses to increasingly consider exploring export markets within and without Africa.

However, exporting into foreign markets is significantly different to domestic trade, given the number of factors such as payment, performance and transport risks to which companies are exposed.

All these risks emanate from trade across borders, which is subject to highly volatile exchange rates. Foreign exchange risk adds considerable risk to exporters, importers and competitors with imported goods in the local market.

Although financial institutions do play a crucial role in assisting traders in mitigating risks through the provision of trade and supply chain finance solutions, including letters of credit, foreign exchange rate risk is still one of the biggest risk factors faced by businesses.

Typically, overseas buyers of finished products would pay in their local currency, which the South African exporter then exchanges for rand before depositing it in his business bank account. However, while a sale transaction is in progress the value of a foreign currency may change relative to the value of the rand.

For the exporting company in SA, some of its export profits can be reduced, with the company incurring losses or export costs, which can significantly affect margins over time and reduce operating margins.

For example, a South African exporter thinks the pay-off from a trade transaction will be R1m from a shipment the company is exporting to Germany. But by the time the shipments of goods make their way overseas and the buyer takes delivery, the rand may have weakened against the euro and the exporter ends up only getting R910,000, with exchange rate costs accounting for R90,000.

The time lag between when the goods are exported and when the buyer takes possession is, therefore, critical.