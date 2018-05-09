Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: How might US sanctions on Iran affect SA?

The grounds on which the DA has finally fired Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille stink, and navigating the rabbit warren that is Steinhoff

09 May 2018 - 12:12 Robert Laing
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ

Previously‚ sanctions imposed on Iran by the US resulted in a big decline in trade between it and SA. Oil sales were particularly hard hit. In 2004‚ according to Statistics SA‚ SA bought 8-million tonnes of crude oil from Iran‚ and the country was the third-biggest exporter of oil to SA in 2011.

MTN warned last week it faced the risk of not being able to repatriate about R4.6bn from Iran if US President Donald Trump exited the Iran nuclear accord.

The grounds on which the DA has finally fired Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille stink as much as the Browse Mole and the hoax e-mails used in the ANC’s internal faction fights.

The DA is a strategic mess, and its leader, Mmusi Maimane, has about as much grip on strategy as he has on principle or the political consequences of the insane game he is playing, writes Gareth van Onselen.

"Steinhoff is like a rabbit warren: just as you think you understand one deal you realise you need to understand the next one, and the next," is how one analyst describes the furniture group’s accounting.

SA has slipped from more than 1.3-million ounces of gold mined in 2013 to about 400,000oz, the smallest of any region in which AngloGold Ashanti has mines.

The former Jacob Zuma supporters now looking to re-establish some semblance of power in the ANC are highly motivated, but you can bet the reformers are too, writes Peter Bruce.

