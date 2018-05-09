Opinion

CARTOON: De Lille wrecking ball

09 May 2018 - 05:30 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
Ousted Patricia de Lille to take battle to court

She wants to interdict city manager Lungelo Mbandazayo from declaring a vacancy in the office of the mayor
Politics
17 hours ago

Patricia de Lille is no longer a member, DA declares

Her deputy, Ian Neilson, is expected to take over as interim mayor of Cape Town
Politics
20 hours ago

DA apologises for messy break-up with Patricia de Lille

‘We recognise that we will need to rebuild trust with the voters and will do our utmost best to ensure that we get back to the business of governing ...
Politics
19 hours ago

Patricia de Lille providing services to private land on ‘humanitarian grounds’

Siqalo settlement residents want land and electricity, but the land is privately owned; and De Lille says the owner is blaming the city for not ...
National
4 days ago
