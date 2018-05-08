CARTOON: Nhlanhla Nene on the hot seat

Metal is slightly weaker as the dollar holds steady near its 2018 high on the relative strength of the US economy
We are a long way from even thinking about raising interest rates, let alone anything like the move we saw in Argentina, but if there was any sense of complacency about the direction of borrowing ...
The tax agency seeks to repair its relationship with business by adjusting Tom Moyane's operating model
The entire provincial working committee is expected to meet the ANC’s top officials
Berlin has become the most profitable residential property market in the world
Early indications are that agriculture exports will be strong
Just as manufacturing has been transformed by China’s entry into the WTO, the global financial landscape will never be the same again
The presidential system remains a ‘strong tool for exclusion’ in the East African nation, says the Kenyan opposition leader
Sanzaar Super Rugby looks likely to be scaled down
Legislation and legal minds become the lens for examination of dispossession in author Tembeka Ngcukaitobi’s The Land is Ours, writes Xolisa Phillip
