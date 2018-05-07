Providers of index trackers need to verify companies’ free float

Resilient lent money to its BEE partner (The Siyakha Education Trust), which used the funds advanced to accumulate Resilient shares. Resilient has to date chosen not to consolidate its BEE trust and up to this point has convinced its auditor, and hence the JSE, that this is the correct accounting treatment. These shares are therefore not removed from the free float despite their not being freely available for others to purchase.

The Siyakha Education Trust holds 9.9% of Resilient, conveniently a whisker away from the 10% threshold at which these shares would automatically be excluded from the free float despite not being consolidated. To add to the suspicion, there is another very similar BEE entity (the Siyakha 2 Education Trust) that owns a further 3% or so in Resilient. If the shares of both BEE trusts are taken together (and we believe there is good reason to suggest they should be), the BEE holdings would be more than 10% of Resilient and would be excluded from the free float as per JSE rules.

What difference does it make if the JSE index committee fails to exclude the BEE shares from the free float? Passive as well as active managers managing against a free float benchmark will structurally struggle to find Resilient stock, because at least 13% of Resilient’s weight is tied up in the BEE trusts but not removed from the free float. This creates latent demand for Resilient, which is great news if you are a serial equity issuer — and your share price continues to rise. This demand is exacerbated during equity placements, particularly if (as has been alleged by some) the allocation of shares in equity placements by the Resilient Group of companies has unfairly advantaged related entities.

In December 2017 Resilient entered the Top 40 index based on its free float market capitalisation. But based on our calculations, had the free float correctly excluded the shares held by the BEE trusts, Resilient’s free float market capitalisation would have been too small to make it eligible for inclusion.

The ensuing cost to investors in a passive Top 40 product was not inconsequential. Resilient entered the Top 40 index at about R145 per share, which would have required passive managers to actively buy the shares. After its share price lost more than half of its value, Resilient exited the Top 40 index at about R65 per share in the March rebalancing. This would have required passive managers to actively sell the shares. The impact at an index level of this active buying and selling by the passive managers was more than 0.4% of performance. This loss of index return needs to be added to the passive management fee to determine the "true" costs of passive management.

Investors in passive products should be asking passive providers whether, as a matter of course, they independently check the validity and integrity of the indices they are tracking, including the calculation of each company’s free float. The correct calculation of the free float appears to be child’s play compared with the detection of fraud the active management community is expected to police. The answer that "we rely on the JSE" would be tantamount to active managers arguing that "we rely on the auditors" to detect fraud.

• Lambridis is portfolio manager at Prudential Investment Managers.