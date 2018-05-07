Lessons investors can learn from Steinhoff’s overstuffed mattress

Steinhoff International Holdings’ auditors are still trying to unpick a massive accounting scandal, which caused the acquisitive South African retailer’s share price to collapse in December and triggered a scramble to conserve cash.

I won’t pretend to know the full details of what went on there. But just looking at one problematic Steinhoff deal — the $3.8bn acquisition of Mattress Firm Holding in 2016 — does offer two big lessons for investors. First, be mindful of liabilities in the footnotes to a company’s financial statements; and second, be wary of companies that try to rapidly consolidate a fragmented industry via a so-called "roll-up". And be especially wary when one leveraged roll-up buys another one.

Steinhoff’s purchase of Mattress Firm, a Texas-based company, at a whopping 115% premium was met with astonishment from many investors, as well as my colleagues Andrea Felsted and Chris Hughes.

The South African retailer bought a chain of more than 3,500 mattress shops which, like Steinhoff’s own store empire, had been thrown together quickly via a string of acquisitions. Mattress Firm’s revenues almost quadrupled between 2012 and 2016, as it bought stores and opened in new locations. But operating margins had started to deteriorate, and same-store sales growth had slowed.

"You can’t go from 500 stores to 3,500 stores and have them all be great assets," says Seema Shah, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.

Besides amassing $1.3bn of net debt, Mattress Firm was also on the hook for $2.7bn in off-balance sheet lease liabilities related to its sprawling store chain, according to the last accounts it filed.

Steinhoff did not mention those leases, which are similar to debt, in the text of an investor presentation outlining the deal terms.

It’s not clear how much time it spent analysing them itself. Steinhoff spent only five days conducting on-site due diligence at Mattress Firm, according to this regulatory filing.

Both companies declined to comment for this piece.

In hindsight, its haste seems surprising. People had already begun to query why Mattress Firm had so many stores when other retailers were busy closing theirs because of the rise of online competitors. There were about 235 Mattress Firm stores in the Chicago area, for example, often close to one another. The shares were heavily shorted.

Mattress Firm’s property leases are now a big reason why Steinhoff’s finances are so stretched, and why I think it will eventually have to write down some of the €2.3bn of balance sheet goodwill relating to the deal. That would leave another hole in its accounts.