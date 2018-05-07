How business rescue for SAA could hurt country’s image

The seriousness of the debt crisis meant SOEs became the first order of business for President Cyril Ramaphosa. His responses followed a warning in January by then finance minister Malusi Gigaba that Eskom could "collapse the South African economy".

Since then, several interventions have been put in place to stabilise SOEs and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is well positioned and expected to deliver on this mandate.

Despite a more targeted approach to reforming SOEs, some remain under pressure. Eskom and SAA appear to be the most vulnerable.

Afriforum has announced that they will approach the courts to place SAA under business rescue. They believe this would support SAA’s return to profitability. A similar view has been expressed by the DA.

This strategy is misguided, as were previous calls to let SAA default on its debt obligations in 2017. Allowing SOEs to default would be more costly as it would trigger cross defaults, affect the country’s credit rating and worsen SA’s debt matrices.

However, these proposals provide an opportunity to examine the effect of business rescue regimes on SOEs and perceptions about SA’s approach to its commitments.

In the mid-2000s, I was part of the team that negotiated the new Companies Act and co-ordinated responses from business on the bill to submit to Parliament’s portfolio committee on trade and industry.

Chapter 6 of the act replaced judicial management provisions of the old Companies Act of 1973 with a modern business rescue regime.

Styled on the US Chapter 10 provisions, business rescue is intended "to facilitate the rehabilitation of a company that is financially distressed by providing for the temporary supervision of the company and of the management of its affairs, business and property, as well as a temporary moratorium on the rights of claimants against the company or in respect of property in its possession".

In effect, business rescue provisions place a general moratorium on legal proceedings against a company and no legal proceeding — including enforcement action — against a company or in relation to any property belonging to the company, or lawfully in its possession may be commenced or proceeded with in any form.

Under business rescue regimes, the practitioners may "entirely, partially or conditionally suspend, for the duration of the business rescue process, any obligation of the company that arises under an agreement to which the company was a party at the commencement of the process and would otherwise become due during those proceedings".