Goldman Sachs to start bitcoin trading — at its peril?

Bitcoin’s defenders will say that all of this proves its worth as a store of value. One bitcoin has changed hands for somewhere between $6,000 and $9,000 since March, so it can’t be all that toxic. In that sense, the more boring it gets the better. The New York Times reports that clients are asking Goldman to help them hold bitcoin as a valuable commodity, like gold. It may be anathema to the crypto-anarchists, but perhaps more established investors might bite if bitcoin remains stable.

The problem is that big investors tend to have long memories. Any lull in price volatility will be set against the historical record: if bitcoin’s price was able to double in one month and halve in the next, what’s to stop that happening again? Some dedicated crypto-hedge funds will probably be able to roll with the punches, going with and against the crypto-tide as necessary. But only a long track record will instill confidence.

And let’s not forget the legal questions that still need to be addressed. Regulators have subpoenaed crypto-currency investment funds, exchanges and companies selling new tokens to the public. They are mulling the rather important question of whether widely traded crypto-currencies, such as ether or ripple, are actually unregistered securities — which, if so, would doubtless unleash a fresh bout of selling. The G-20 has also yet to issue a common global position. There are plenty of reasons to hold back. Even Goldman knows it — it’s not yet ready to trade actual bitcoin.

If regulators keep dithering, and the balance of power remains in favour of wealthy "whales" who have outsized influence in crypto-circles, there could be room for a new break-out of animal spirits among punters as bitcoin regains its allure as a source of life-changing riches. But the promise that it will involve Wall Street money feels flimsy. Banks aren’t going to rush into this particular market.

Bloomberg