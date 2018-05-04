EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Can Cyril Ramaphosa stop SA sliding into anarchy?
And should SA plan for the demise of KPMG locally — there are good arguments both for and against it
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Nobody will win the Nobel prize for literature this year. Not because of last year’s Bob Dylan debacle, but because of a sex scandal about the judges.
Eskom may have its 12th CEO of the past decade as soon as next week, and interim CEO Phakamani Hadebe is among the candidates.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
President Cyril Ramaphosa, after his meeting in Mahikeng last week, gingerly skirted the issue of violence. Where a firm and unambiguous condemnation of lawlessness was called for, what we got was a mealy-mouthed nothingburger — a missed opportunity, writes Barney Mthombothi.
Is SA sleepwalking its way into the collapse of a major audit firm, KPMG, through an over-developed sense of virtue signaling by essentially political actors, asks Tim Cohen.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
PSG CEO Piet Mouton tells of the time he made the mistake of calling the company’s founder and chairman Jannie Mouton "Pa" in a board meeting.
A R178bn revaluation of an asset held by South African-based Steinhoff Investments could come under scrutiny as PwC continues to investigate the "accounting irregularities" that wiped out R230bn of value at the parent company.
Very Visual
Graph of the day
The rand has fallen from the ranks of winning currencies to losing currencies against the dollar, year to date.
