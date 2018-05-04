Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Can Cyril Ramaphosa stop SA sliding into anarchy?

And should SA plan for the demise of KPMG locally — there are good arguments both for and against it

04 May 2018 - 12:00 Robert Laing
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

Nobody will win the Nobel prize for literature this year. Not because of last year’s Bob Dylan debacle, but because of a sex scandal about the judges.

Eskom may have its 12th CEO of the past decade as soon as next week, and interim CEO Phakamani Hadebe is among the candidates.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

President Cyril Ramaphosa, after his meeting in Mahikeng last week, gingerly skirted the issue of violence. Where a firm and unambiguous condemnation of lawlessness was called for, what we got was a mealy-mouthed nothingburger — a missed opportunity, writes Barney Mthombothi.

Is SA sleepwalking its way into the collapse of a major audit firm, KPMG, through an over-developed sense of virtue signaling by essentially political actors, asks Tim Cohen.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

PSG CEO Piet Mouton tells of the time he made the mistake of calling the company’s founder and chairman Jannie Mouton "Pa" in a board meeting.

A R178bn revaluation of an asset held by South African-based Steinhoff Investments could come under scrutiny as PwC continues to investigate the "accounting irregularities" that wiped out R230bn of value at the parent company.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

May the fourth be with you too. Happy Star Wars Day.

Very Visual

Graph of the day

The rand has fallen from the ranks of winning currencies to losing currencies against the dollar, year to date.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa’s new dawn is slowly breaking in ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Christo Wiese has some cheek
Opinion / Editorials
3.
TIM COHEN: Swift action and public explanation on ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC conferences a chance for ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
JUSTICE MALALA: Uncowed by corruption
Opinion / Food for Thought

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.