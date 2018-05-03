Caster Semenya
South Africa is a contender to win the victims and villains Olympics
The hysteria around Caster Semenya’s case shows we need to develop a more measured and mature approach to moral affairs, writes Glen Heneck
Progressives and patriots have again worked themselves into a frenzy over Caster Semenya. The recent International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) decision dealing with raised testosterone levels has been widely and loudly denounced as racist, with at least one national editorial talking of a "witch hunt".
Speaking as a big fan of Semenya and of freedom of speech, I suggest we calm things down a little. Suffering as we have been for years from a plague of righteous anger, what we need ideally is a big bout of self-examination. We’d do well to use a case like this to help develop a more measured, more mature approach to moral affairs in general.
As for the decision as such, I’m not qualified to say if it’s right or wrong. It’s quite possible that the threshold determined is too high (or, equally, too low). The dilemma that the athletics authority faces is, however, real and important, and no matter which way it chooses to resolve it there will be critics and recriminations.
An objective test has to be applied and in the absence of evidence of bias (deliberate or inadvertent) it’s surely sensible to assume that the IAAF committee acted intelligently and in good faith
Semenya has rights — and feelings and hopes — but these need to be balanced against those enjoyed by others in her realm. Framing the issue as one where all the victims are on one side and only villains on the other is deeply unhelpful. Such is the justice warrior fantasy, but reality is seldom as simple as that.
I’ve seen (smart) people equating the new ruling to a ban on very tall people entering the high jump, but that’s demonstrably fallacious (unless they’re also arguing for the ending of sporting segregation in general). The underlying issue is what the dividing line ought to be between men and women — and it’s surely unarguable that this is not a quandary that’s easily resolved.
There is a gender continuum that includes individuals now classed as intersex and it’s plainly untenable to allow a self-identification free-for-all. An objective test has to be applied and in the absence of evidence of bias (deliberate or inadvertent) it’s surely sensible to assume that the IAAF committee acted intelligently and in good faith. The idea that Semenya has been targeted because she is black and from the Third World is belied by the fact that sex tests were introduced in 1950 and that most of those initially affected were white.
Semenya herself has been admirably circumspect, focusing her energies on what she does best. The few medical opinions that have made it into print have also been nuanced, but the same can’t be said for most of our politicians and social commentators.
Whether out of genuine conviction or some blend of solidarity and virtue flaunting, they’ve been sounding off with vengeful abandon. One generally thoughtful columnist labelled the new regulations "sexist at best" and, at worst, "deeply racist and a gross violation of human rights", while a spokesman for the Department of Sport called the IAAF "a megalomaniac bully that will stop at nothing to humiliate our golden girl".
My concern is not with criticism of the regulations as such — that’s a necessary part of a healthy democratic dialogue. Rather, what is worrying is the bilious tone of the criticisms and the casual attribution of malice. If public intellectuals can lapse into hysteria over a complex matter of little innate consequence, what hope is there that they’ll be capable of the requisite reasoning ability and objectivity regarding genuinely fraught public policy issues?
Living as we do in a society that is more fractured than any in human history, South Africans desperately need their communal dialogue to be wise, brave and empathetic. If thought leaders fail SA in this regard — if they opt for the politics of identity and indignation over that of pragmatism and hope — the "national project" could easily unravel.
• Heneck is a Cape Town businessman.
