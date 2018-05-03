New order in the government bond market is now 20 years old

The past 30 years of development of government bond markets have revealed that it is a complex undertaking, that self-interest often impedes progress, but that success in the macro-economic environment combined with the appropriate legal and infrastructure framework facilitates progress. On reflection, the government bond market has achieved many successes and all market participants have played an important role:

Authoritative forces: the key events have been the implementation of some recommendations of the Jacobs committee and the enactment of several financial market acts. The authorities were instrumental in creating benchmarks and the introduction of auctions, inflation-linked bonds, floating rate notes and retail bonds.

Exchange forces: in 1996, the Bond Market Association received an exchange licence and was transformed into the Bond Exchange of SA (Besa). In May 1994, Unexcor was appointed as the clearing house for the South African bond market and in 2003 it merged with Strate to become SA’s only central securities depository. In 2002, the forces that had been shaping the exchanges world compelled Besa to revise its business model. This resulted in its demutualisation and changes in the shareholding.

Besa also initiated but did not complete a project to replace Strate with OMX, to achieve a true central counterparty infrastructure. In 2009, a merger of the stock exchange and the bond exchange was approved. The exchanges have been instrumental over time in further major developments, which included the introduction of matching and settlement, the immobilisation and later dematerialisation of listed bonds, the development of a series of total-return indices for bonds, and the development of a range of derivative products.

Stakeholder forces: nongovernment issuers have either issued bonds on tap or via auctions and have made markets in their own paper or appointed primary dealer panels for market making and distribution. In many instances private placements, or book-building, were used. The range of issuers, including corporates, has thus been instrumental in developing a nongovernment or corporate bond market, while the buy side (investors) has been very instrumental in the expansion of product range, growth of the repo market, use of the derivative market and bond market development inputs through the Association for Savings & Investments SA, which represents the majority of SA’s asset managers, collective investment scheme management companies, linked investment service providers, multimanagers and life insurance companies.

External forces: the major external forces that contributed to the development of the bond market have been the inclusion of South African bonds in indices provided by well-known index providers such as JPMorgan, Barclays and Citibank; the entrance to SA of foreign banks, especially as primary dealers; significant eurorand issues; and the establishment of a Centre for African Public Debt Management and Bond Markets.

Market making forces: in the early 1990s the South African Reserve Bank took responsibility to make the market in South African government bonds. As part of the process, the Bank established various portfolios that were aligned with the role it played in the market — one for market making, one for funding, one for open-market operations and one for banking supervision. The counterparties were limited to those registered in terms of the acts applying to brokers, banks, insurers and pension funds.

To assist market participants to acquire experience, the Bank distributed business on an agency basis and, for transparency purposes, also allowed inter-dealer brokers to relay market pricing to the Bank.

In 1998, an era of official market making forces began when the Treasury appointed a panel of 12 primary dealers — both local and foreign banks — to make the market in benchmark bonds and participate in regular bond auctions conducted by the Bank. (There are 80 primary dealers now.) Over the past 20 years market making by primary dealers has improved liquidity, foreign distribution and the development of the derivative markets.

So what is the status quo of the government bond market?

The yield curve has matured — there are bonds issued up to year 2050.

Swaps up to 30 years are now available.

Foreigners own nearly 40% of government bonds.

The annual secondary market nominal turnover averages nearly R60-trillion, of which government bonds represent roughly 90%.

Primary dealers represent nearly 85% of the government bond turnover.

The repo market is now quite highly liquid.

The government’s weekly auctions are, on average, three times oversubscribed.

So South Africans can celebrate the fact that despite increasing government debt levels, the bond market has shown steady improvements, which, unknowingly, keep tax levels lower!

• Lamont is a senior lecturer in investment management at Stellenbosch University.