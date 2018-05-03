Cyril Ramaphosa’s new dawn is slowly breaking in Mahikeng

By Friday evening, the President stated that although they were working hard to resolve the issue, it had to be carefully thought out. It requires "that we are able to get all the information that will enable us to make a decision going forward … a rational decision … [based on] evidence, proper analysis, proper evaluation". And there is good reason for this.

In 2010, Limpopo was facing similar claims about a lack of service delivery and a general collapse in provincial administrative structures. The official cause was that departments, such as education, did not have the cash flow required to continue to meet their service delivery mandates.

The alleged political cause of the collapse, however, was that the provincial ANC leadership at the time was not going to support then-president Jacob Zuma at the coming elective conference. It was politically expedient for the Zuma faction to remove the Limpopo leadership and put the province under administration. The EFF’s Julius Malema spoke about this at a press briefing. And those au fait with the provincial politics in Limpopo have reiterated political interference as the cause of the collapse and subsequent administrative challenges in the northernmost province.

Additionally, journalist Ranjeni Munusamy implied that Mahumapelo, along with current Deputy President David Mabuza and Ace Magashule, formed a "premier league", as three of the most powerful premiers of provinces in the country. Their power in their jurisdictions, and their ability to rouse support for ANC causes and leaders, made them a formidable force, both within the ANC and nationally.

Indicatively, Mabuza was able to galvanise Mpumalanga to vote for Ramaphosa at the ANC’s elective conference in December 2017 — a voting power that determined the country’s presidency.

Given Limpopo’s collapse in 2011, Ramaphosa has to be careful about collapsing the leadership of the North West.

Of course, the concerns of the residents of Mahikeng are valid, and require immediate attention. Mahikeng is, in fact, an area in the North West where many people depend on public services.

But, if a political decision such as the one involving the leadership of a province is not taken carefully, the immediate result is that the administration and governance of departments in the province will continue to suffer, and further jeopardise the services and rights of residents.