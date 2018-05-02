Why the focus must shift to Russian cyber capture

To support Trump, Russia unleashed a cyberwar. Snyder observes: "In a cyberwar, an attack surface is the set of points in a computer program that allow hackers access. If the target of a cyberwar is not a computer program but a society, then the attack surface is something broader: software that allows the attacker contact with the mind of the enemy.

"For Russia in 2015 and 2016, the American attack surface was the entirety of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Google."

In his visits to Russia or to Brics meetings over the past decade, did former president Jacob Zuma discuss Russia’s expertise in cyberwar and the propagandistic value of a news channel such as RT? Did he solicit funding for the ANC from Russian oligarchs?

Who hatched the scheme for the Gupta family to buy the Tegeta mining company with its uranium assets in anticipation of a Russian deal for the supply of nine nuclear reactors? Was ANN7 modelled on RT, with an Indian twist?

What is known is that the Guptas hired the British public relations firm Bell Pottinger to launch a disinformation campaign to divert attention from the "state capture" narrative that was a threat to Zupta interests.

Bell Pottinger’s strategy was to create a new enemy — "white monopoly capital" — and to blame it for SA’s woes. The solution, borrowed from the EFF, was "radical economic transformation". Local proxies such as Black First Land First (BLF) were deployed to assail South Africans with these narratives on Twitter and through political advertising on Facebook.

BLF also staged attacks against journalists, countering their assertions of truth with untruths, staking out their homes, and disrupting city hall meetings of amaBhungane.

South Africans did not take this lying down. Bell Pottinger was attacked on social media and accused of fanning racial tension. The DA complained to the British Public Relations and Communications Association about the ethics of the campaign. The association expelled Bell Pottinger, which collapsed.

Were Russian cyberwar capabilities deployed on South African social media? Did Russia’s shadowy Internet Research Agency create fake accounts to promote political messages in support of the Guptas’ Bell Pottinger campaign, which would artificially generate millions of "likes", thereby pushing "white monopoly capital" propaganda into the news feeds of South African social media users?

Did Russian agents place political advertisements on Facebook and promote them as memes across Instagram? Did Russian cyber warriors exploit Twitter’s capacity to drive its messaging using bots?

After Bell Pottinger was eliminated from the battlefield, the "white monopoly capital" and "radical economic transformation" campaign continued and were in all likelihood integrated into the Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma campaign for the ANC presidency in December.

It appears that the Dlamini-Zuma campaign followed Putin’s strategy with Dmitry Medvedev — they switched between the roles of president and prime minister to retain power in the Kremlin.

If Dlamini-Zuma had won the ANC presidency, it is likely that Jacob Zuma would still be president now.

A recent book, Indentured: Behind the Scenes at Gupta TV by ANN7’s first executive editor, Rajesh Sundaram, reveals Zuma’s personal involvement in the establishment of ANN7, in which his son Duduzane held a 30% stake.

At several meetings, Zuma offered advice on how ANN7 should position itself politically, by broadcasting positive news stories about ordinary people’s lives improving under his watch. This is reminiscent of Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s efforts at the SABC to promote 70% good-news stories.

Was there a Russian hand in the propaganda campaigns initiated by Zuma and the Guptas on television, the press and across social media? These are questions the state capture commission under the leadership of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo should investigate.

It is important for South Africans to know the extent to which their news sources were fed by propaganda that undermined the basis of truth.

It is likely that this media and cyberwar campaign is taking on a new form in the post-Zuma era. With the debate on land and "expropriation without compensation" dominating the news for example, there has been an escalation of social media coverage of maps showing ownership that excludes land owned by the Ngonyama Trust and other traditional leadership.

The framing of the land debate has the potential to fan racial tension rather than facilitate serious debate on how to effectively and ethically redistribute land.

It will be important for the Zondo commission to get to the truth of the propagandistic destabilisation of the country’s thought processes.