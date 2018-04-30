Wanted: leaders who keep their fingers clean and hands dirty

Far from being a uniquely developed world problem, India’s state-owned Punjab National Bank uncovered a $2bn fraud. While poor governance in a state-owned bank may be met with apathy, this was closely followed by two high-profile cases of poor lending standards at two leading privately owned banks, ICICI and Axis. However, things got more complicated for the CEO of ICICI, when dealings between her husband and the main shareholder of the bank were exposed. Even in India, it would appear that poor governance has permeated from state banks to some of the leading privately owned banks, requiring regulators to insist on stricter rules on board composition.

If auditors cannot be trusted, perhaps other insiders can help? Independent nonexecutive board directors may well be the last recourse for investors. Carefully selecting members of the board and regularly engaging with them has become a key tenet of our investment process.

But even this is no panacea. Eyebrows were raised when the doyen of corporate governance in SA, Mervyn King, was quoted as saying "negligent oversight by a director is not a crime".

Our society is crying out for more: a better vision for our country, more inclusive thinking from our business leaders and policies that sustainably deliver value for society at large while adhering to sound moral principles. It is clearly inadequate to believe politicians or business leaders whose only promise is greater riches. A track record of success may not even be sufficient. Leadership has morphed from being able to do a job competently to one in which leaders must deliver results while at the same time doing good for society at large. We’re reminded of Cyril Ramaphosa’s #ThumaMina, a call for all of us to rally together. But can this really happen in business?

In his 20th letter to Amazon shareholders, Jeff Bezos, one of the richest people in the world, explains how a culture of high standards is key to providing better products and services.

What resonates is his mention that standards are contagious: bring someone new to a team with high standards, the founder of Amazon says, and they will adapt. But if low standards prevail, they too will quickly spread.

It is time for SA to also demand higher standards and a new style of leadership.

• Rassou is head of equities at Sanlam Investment.