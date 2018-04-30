Twin Peaks is titillating SA banks and financial markets

SA is preparing the ground to migrate to a new way of regulating its banks and financial markets. Known as the Twin Peaks model, the decision has sparked debate, even controversy.

So what is Twin Peaks? And what’s all the fuss about?

The name Twin Peaks was adopted in 1995 by Michael Taylor, who at the time was an official with the Bank of England. The name was a riff on the popular US mystery horror television mini-series created by David Lynch.

In a seminal paper published that year, Taylor set about unpacking the failings of the way banks and the financial markets were regulated in the UK.

Regulation was based on a sectoral model — that is on the assumption that banks should be regulated separately from other kinds of financial institutions such as insurers.

This model was used in most countries in the world at the time. It was applied in SA until April 1 2018.

Twenty-three years ago Taylor argued that the sectoral model was no longer fit for purpose. It was an anachronism. A throw-back to the days when there were clear delineations between different types of firms in the financial sector — banks, insurers, securities issuers.

But when those firms began to amalgamate, the new firms that were created presented a problem for regulators whose authority was divided along lines that mirrored the division between banks, insurers and other financial firms. Taylor referred to this as a blurring of the boundaries.

His observations were prescient. Even though his suggestions were rejected at the time, the intervening years — particularly the effect of the financial crisis in 2008 — have underscored the need for a rethink of how financial institutions are regulated.

SA is in the process of catching up with what has become a growing trend.

Instead of having a separate regulator just for banks, the new system creates two peaks: one is now responsible for regulating to prevent financial crises (the prudential regulation peak), the other to ensure good market conduct and consumer protection (the good conduct peak).

SA has gone a few steps further to lay the foundation for a four peak model. This is because it envisages a role for the Reserve Bank in preventing financial crises as well as a role for the National Credit Regulator which already exists to protect consumers of credit.