WATCH: A country in hysterics

26 April 2018 - 09:02
Mahikeng residents took to the streets, demanding improved service delivery and the removal of North West premier Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
Mahikeng residents took to the streets, demanding improved service delivery and the removal of North West premier Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Financial Mail deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Business Day deputy editor Carol Paton and Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce are on the Editing Allowed panel this week discussing SA’s big news stories.

The country seems to be in national hysterics, with the bus strikes and protests in the North West cutting short President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to London.

Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce and the Editing Allowed panel discuss SA’s big news stories

PETER BRUCE: North West spooked Ramaphosa, but why?

Our politics are so complicated and dark it is simply impossible to know what is going on
6 hours ago

Doctors in North West plead for urgent help as strikes cripple healthcare

The doctors say striking workers have shut the main medical depot‚ leading to a shortage of medication, and some hospitals and clinics have been ...
1 day ago

Weighing voter turnout and premier Supra Mahumapelo’s future

The North West province’s electoral performance is a big concern for the ANC, admits NEC delegation head Obed Bapela
1 day ago

Ramaphosa’s Mahikeng dilemma

Ramaphosa must somehow act against dissent in his divided party without damaging the ANC’s electoral prospects
7 hours ago

