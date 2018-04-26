Editing Allowed
WATCH: A country in hysterics
26 April 2018 - 09:02
Financial Mail deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Business Day deputy editor Carol Paton and Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce are on the Editing Allowed panel this week discussing SA’s big news stories.
The country seems to be in national hysterics, with the bus strikes and protests in the North West cutting short President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to London.
Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce and the Editing Allowed panel discuss SA’s big news stories
Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce and the Editing Allowed panel discuss SA’s big news stories
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
Please sign in or register to comment.