Township land-use systems hinder access to enterprise formalisation

Even if Steve did legally own the property, his building set-up does not comply with national building regulations and standards. Moreover, some of his buildings encroach onto neighbouring properties and public land — the street. This is not surprising, as many township properties do not sit neatly within the cadastral plan, the conceptual grid that provides the basis of the South African land-use system.

Should Steve succeed in gaining approval for his buildings, he still has to confront two other major obstacles. As an entrepreneur seeking to grow his business, Steve has sought to maximise the commercial use of the property, changing the predominant use from residential to business.

The current town-planning scheme penalises such entrepreneurship by insisting that residential properties remain residential in use. Town planners still demand that townships remain as "dormitory" settlements, permitting survivalist activities (such as small house shops) but blocking the kind of investment the country requires to transform these economies.

To trade liquor products Steve would have to have the property rezoned from its residential status to business use, a procedure that is bureaucratically complex, relatively costly and highly risky as failure to obtain rezoning (or a departure-use certificate) would mean he would have to close his business.

So instead of formalising his business, Steve chooses to remain informal.

National debates on land reform have not thought about the predicaments that confront thousands of micro-entrepreneurs such as Steve. The land debate should recognise that SA’s land-use systems hinder access to enterprise formalisation. In response to this argument, I am often asked why township businesses would want to formalise in any case. Such questions are often posed as though informality is a mind-set issue, not recognising the structural barriers. My answer is that formal business recognition provides incentives to certain kinds of township business, including street traders (tenure security), liquor traders (rights to trade), educares (rights to trade and access to state subsidies) and spaza shops (rights to trade), to list some of the better-known sectors.

If land system barriers did not present such steep obstacles to regulatory compliance, many micro-enterprises would seek to maximise these benefits. To navigate the land-use system requires expert knowledge, a high degree of technical skill and financial resources. Even with the support of corporate power or civil society initiatives — in which legal, technical and financial resources are no limitation to the goal of formalisation — it is a struggle to unlock land for township entrepreneurs. People who doubt this argument should speak to any entity that seeks to formalise township educares to confirm just how onerous these land obstacles are.