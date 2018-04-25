Game-changing artificial intelligence demands reimagining of workplaces

Revolution is a time of disruption, which typically means development and adjustment. The fourth industrial revolution will be no exception.

Game-changing developments can be expected and significant adjustments will need to be made. For companies and employees it offers immense possibility. A new wave of artificial intelligence (AI) technology is affecting workplaces. Gaming, particularly, is making its presence felt, with many companies gamifying experiences with online offerings in modular learning for employees or incentivising goals.

Some skills will be replaced. Companies such as Petronas in Malaysia have installed robots to complement humans in some key functions. Novartis uses robot technology at manufacturing sites globally for logistics and mobility.

MSN reported in 2017 that 30 companies — including Amazon, DHL, Uber, Tesla and Target — had installed robots in key functions and predicted that robots would take over a large proportion of employee roles within the next 30 years.

But AI will not only benefit robots, it will also help human employees. There are now more than 100,000 chatbots on the Facebook Messenger platform, Facebook vice-president David Marcus says.

There are productivity chatbots and those used for the digitisation of human resources processes. The advantages of chatbots include clean and quick processing of queries, cost-effective personal assistance and easy customer support.