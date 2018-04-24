White SA: It’s the progressive forces vs conservatives

Perhaps those 1.7-million people who chose kragdadigheid over democracy in 1989 have all emigrated to Australia and integrated so well that Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is now begging for more of them. But that is unlikely. Most of apartheid’s supporters are still in SA, standing around braais and moaning among themselves that the k*****s have taken and broken everything.

Penny Sparrow, Stellenbosch neo-Nazis, the Waterkloof Four, racist attacks at the University of the Free State and more are not just individuals gone wrong but expressions of a broader problem within white South African culture. They are, so to speak, what pops over the top of the wall.

The problem isn’t just the caricature of a potbellied man wrapped in the old South African flag, swilling Castle lager and ranting about how quotas have destroyed the Springboks. Peer through the wall and you will find uncles who were in the special forces, bigoted grandparents, nephews with chips on their shoulders about affirmative action, mothers who pray that their precious daughters will not bring home black boyfriends. This is the cultural milieu that produces racist estate agents.

The state’s response to hate crimes is to punish offenders on behalf of the body politic.

What constitutes a hate crime is determined by the Constitution, a remarkably progressive document intended to protect and promote individual rights regardless of colour, class, religion, sexual orientation, etc.

But apparently for some, the state’s actions are a race-based tyrannical oppression. Okes, chill out. Take a deep breath and exhale slowly. All that white people are being asked to do is not to commit a crime.

As the state of European politics shows, the state can’t eradicate nationalist, racist and fascist ideas through legal measures alone. These ideas are a matter of culture, not law.

The state can only tamp down on public expressions of hate, which is not a long-term solution. Unless addressed through some cultural nonlegal means, racism will continue to fester, passing down the generations like a particularly nasty hereditary disease.

But just as not every German is a neo-Nazi, not every white South African is a racist. Nor is white South African culture monolithically racist. Instead, there is a cultural conflict inside white SA between conservative and progressive forces, and it is ugly.

It exists within families, across generations, among neighbours and in communities. And unless progressive forces win this conflict, there will be a steady litany of racist acts. What Momberg’s case asks of white South Africans is: which side are you on and what are you going to do about it?

• Taylor is a postdoctoral fellow in philosophy at Stellenbosch University.