Hazards ahead if African eurobond rally comes to a sudden, nasty end

And in Ivory Coast, at least eight mutinies in 2017 elicited nothing more than a short-term spike in its sovereign debt.

Similarly, in SA, if one compares the violent currency sell-off and spike in foreign currency bond yields when Nhlanhla Nene was fired with that of Pravin Gordhan’s dismissal, one would be forgiven for thinking that markets had gone deaf. Despite political risk being elevated in all these jurisdictions on account of these events, investors simply shrugged off these concerns as noise rather than as a clear deterioration in governance.

Second, the performance of financial markets was disconnected from the performance of real economies. Paradoxically, despite credit quality in Africa deteriorating to the extent that there are no longer any investment-grade sovereign issuers in Africa, in an August 2017 article Bloomberg observed that African eurobonds were trading at their lowest levels in two years.

This deterioration in sovereign ratings reflects the fact that most commodity-dependent economies now have significantly weaker buffers and policy toolkits at their disposal to protect their economies relative to previous shocks.

It also means the cost of capital and financing constraints increased. Yet, despite riskier profiles, foreign investors were piling into these assets and sovereigns paid lower rates for new issuances — a bizarre state of affairs.

While an argument can be put forward to say that this is simply the new normal and that investors have adjusted to a higher political risk threshold given the occurrence of wildcard events such as Brexit and the election of Donald Trump, the reality is that in years gone by such developments would probably have generated very different outcomes.

This desensitisation to political risk — perhaps because it is no longer simply perceived to be an emerging or frontier market phenomenon, is cited as one core reason why this is the case. Indeed, the muted reaction of major indices to the threat of nuclear missile launches in an age of Twitter diplomacy suggests that something fundamental has shifted.