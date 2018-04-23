Why SA must integrate townships with growth centres

SA’s environment of low growth and fiscal consolidation means that again we will need to make sure that we focus government programmes and do more with less.

These challenges also provide us with an opportunity to rethink some of our previous approaches and find new ways to stimulate faster and more inclusive growth.

During the executive leadership programme, participants were exposed to some of the challenges facing cities, hearing from municipalities, cities and businesses. One group visited two industrial nodes in Johannesburg: Kya Sands, where 616 companies are located, and Nancefield, the site of 107 companies. Both industrial nodes have adjacent informal settlements and both have issues with illegal electricity connections. This has affected the viability of the businesses in the industrial nodes, because the illegal connections have caused fires at mini-substations and therefore the interruption of electricity supply to businesses.

This example highlights the importance of the municipal role in economic development: back to basics, yes, but also facilitating complex social engagements and multi-stakeholder collaboration.

The question of township economies is necessarily a critical component of the question of inclusive economic growth.

About a third of working age South Africans, and almost half of the unemployed live in townships. Those who are employed spend a large portion of their income on travelling to work opportunities; those who are unemployed cannot afford to travel to search for work. Most townships were deliberately planned to be labour reservoirs, far from work opportunities.

If we are to sustainably develop our townships, it cannot be to keep them as separate from other residential areas in our cities but rather to break down the physical and economic divides that keep township residents excluded from the mainstream economy.

What this means is that ultimately our objective cannot be just to develop townships as if they are separate from our cities. Rather, we must integrate our townships with our cities, to unlock their potential as centres of interaction and drivers of growth.

This requires that municipalities not only improve their administrative and regulatory performance, but also their capacity to facilitate and broker complex social engagements and collaboration required to bridge these divides. We must abolish the apartheid city mentality to ensure inclusive economic growth.

• Mogajane is Treasury director-general.