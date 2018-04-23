Opinion

CARTOON: ANC's Supra divide

23 April 2018 - 05:30 Brandan Reynolds
Monday April 23 2018
Supra Mahumapelo's R1.5m 'gift' to Jacob Zuma exposed

Cattle intended for North West's poor farmers end up in Nkandla kraal
National
22 hours ago

Embattled Supra Mahumapelo calls for calm in burning North West

Premier’s spokesperson calls on protesters to refrain from ‘violent disruptions’ and talk to the government about ‘issues they would like to discuss’
National
3 days ago

Court ruling to delay no-confidence vote on North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo

Mahumapelo has been linked to the controversial Gupta family and was criticised for defending their lavish Sun City wedding
National
5 days ago

No rules bent in bursary for premier’s son, says Denel

The arms company says North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo’s son Oarabile was one of three students who received bursaries based on the same ...
National
5 days ago

Desperate North West health department needs help, Hospersa urges Cyril Ramaphosa

Public health facilities are closing down due to industrial action by public-service unions over poor working conditions, Hospersa’s Noel ...
National
3 days ago

Hawks raid offices of North West premier

The unit is believed to be investigating a leak of contracts between the provincial office and IT company Nepo Data Dynamics
National
1 month ago

JUSTICE MALALA: End of the ass creepers

The nightmare of the Zuma years is over, and Upington, with its donkey statue, was a good place to celebrate
Opinion
2 months ago
Friday April 20 2018
