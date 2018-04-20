Why transformation and tending to business is vital for a brighter future

In word and deed, business — such as educated black compatriots, who were labelled as "clever blacks" — was considered an enemy. Far greater emphasis was placed by the government on the public sector, particularly state-owned enterprises, as strategic levers to deliver on job creation and, subsequently, the creation of new black industrialists.

It was during the Zuma presidency that organised black business walked out of Business Unity SA, which had been formed during the Mbeki era, and established the Black Business Council.

Generally, then, business’s historic relationship with the government in SA has evolved as follows:

From being fervent proponents, beneficiaries and enforcers of apartheid;

To struggling through the lean years of economic sanctions in the late 1980s, during which some, such as Anglo American, began to review some of their policies and American companies operating in SA were forced by the Sullivan principles to embrace and even nurture black talent;

Falling in love with the "rainbow nation" dispensation of Nelson Mandela and the opportunities that it heralded, with most of the established big companies enthusiastically partnering with Madiba in their corporate social investment initiatives;

Accepting the imperative of economic transformation by implementing BEE policies and concluding some high-profile BEE transactions during the Mbeki presidency; and

Being sidelined and becoming disillusioned with the Zuma administration and, consequently, taking the foot off the transformation pedal.

The five periods show that the Zuma era was very much an aberration. Throughout the rest of the period outlined above, business was acknowledged as a strategic stakeholder, with not only a responsibility to obey the country’s laws, such as they were, but also with rights to articulate its concerns to the powers that were. That much was acknowledged by the PW Botha, FW De Klerk, Mandela and Mbeki governments.

Economic potential

It was only during the Zuma years that business, especially "white business", was myopically considered to be an enemy that should be starved of oxygen. There were calls for "white monopoly capital" to be crushed.

Notwithstanding the unfortunate experience of the past nine years, business remains a legitimate – and strategic – stakeholder without which SA cannot realise its true economic potential. After all, it is business that creates jobs, pays corporate taxes from the profits that it generates and employs men and women who go on to be taxpayers.

The government’s role in the economy is to create a climate conducive to growth, ensure policy certainty and coherence, and sell the country abroad as an attractive investment destination. Therefore, even in present-day SA, where significant portions of business are not as transformed as they should be, business has every right to make its voice heard on matters of importance to it and to lobby — transparently, not through backhanders and other such fraudulent inducements – for policies it deems to be in its best interests.

Perhaps more importantly, business needs to engage in a meaningful partnership with the elected government and to align its own interests with those of the country.

For instance, while some myopic business leaders may not fully appreciate the need for transformation, it is fundamentally in the country’s – and, by extension, their own – best interests that thorough-going economic transformation occurs expeditiously.