Economist Trudi Makhaya has what it takes to spur economic change

Makhaya’s columns for Business Day give insight into some of the advice she may send the president’s way. She has been vocal on the missed opportunities for SA over the past decade.

Among the top priorities she has already identified for Ramaphosa are restructuring state-owned enterprises, encouraging private sector employment, improving relations between employers and employees, rooting out anticompetitive behaviour by dominant companies, trimming the regulatory burden on business, improving the efficiency of state services and infrastructure, and resolving policy and legislative impasses in sectors such as mining and telecommunications.

"The new leadership has to work to restore faith that institutions work, leaders and officials are held accountable for their actions and the policies that the government has adopted are implemented," she wrote in her column recently, calling for the resurrection of the National Development Plan.

These ideas match calls from credit rating agencies and institutions such as the World Bank and the IMF.

"As Moody’s rightly argues, this is a time for institutional recovery," Makhaya wrote.

Her new role will need to strike a balance between economic advice and ANC policies. Leoka says some of Makhaya’s stances include a focus on microeconomics instead of the macro to stimulate economic growth through small and medium-sized enterprises and revitalising the manufacturing sector. Makhaya has also been vocal about how politics can be corrosive to the economy.

"An investment drive is a great initiative, but you need to make sure SA is open and conducive to attracting investment," says Leoka. "I can’t think of anyone else more fitting for the position."

Makhaya’s advantage is that she has worked in the policy space, he adds. While many economists opt for the private sector, she made a name for herself in the public sector.

"She’s the best person for the job, given her education and policy knowledge.