Reducing corporate tax alone will not attract additional investment

It seems that Treasury may have been pushed into a corner when it comes to corporate taxes and the deficit in the national budget. Treasury itself has commented that already high corporate income taxes should not be increased for fear that it could lead to increased disinvestment in the economy. Yet, as the Davis Tax Committee (DTC) concluded last week in its final report on corporate tax in SA, reducing it will not be enough to attract additional investment on its own.

Globally, the trend in developed countries has been to decrease corporate tax rates to attract additional investment. As the trend-setter on the African continent, we should be comparing ourselves to our trade partners in these regions.

At the start of this year, the US reduced its corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, and other countries, such as France and Belgium, have introduced proposals to do the same. However, owing to the large budget deficit, SA has not had the luxury of following suit. It is also worth noting that policy uncertainties and issues such as labour and spiraling electricity costs will also need to be addressed if the country has any hope of attracting more investment in the corporate sector.

With that said, the DTC has made a number of recommendations that could help to improve revenue for Treasury in the long run. While single changes to either corporate taxes or dividends withholding taxes are not likely to grow a taxpayer base or increase investment, a combination of amendments to both these aspects may make a significant difference.

The first suggestion regarding corporate taxes was that a detailed review be undertaken of the cost-benefit of each corporate tax incentive and remove inefficient incentives. However, a much more intriguing option put forward by the DTC was that certain tax incentives for businesses be removed altogether, substituted by a reduction of corporate tax rate across the board. While it seems counter-intuitive at first glance, given that Treasury cannot really afford to decrease taxes at this stage, it might actually make the most sense.

We believe that if Treasury makes certain allowances for smaller businesses in terms of tax compliance, making it easier and quicker for these companies to register and file their tax returns, it already puts most of these businesses in a better position to grow, removing the need for incentives and potentially increasing the revenue collected by Treasury.