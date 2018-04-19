Chartered accountants failed to keep a lookout and take the ship’s wheel

The recent calamitous collapse of VBS Mutual Bank is another tragic blight on the South African business landscape that will have repercussions for staff, depositors and investors and cause immeasurable damage to public confidence in smaller banks.

More broadly, hot on the heels of the colossal financial losses resulting from Steinhoff financial mismanagement and revelations of financial crises at Eskom, South African Airways and Denel, the estimated financial loss of R900m at VBS highlights the severity and the depth of the crisis facing the country’s audit and corporate governance professionals. Furthermore, the regulatory agencies have left no doubt about their ineffectiveness and the growing cost of their ineptitude in dealing with the rising number of corporate and audit failures.

A closer look at those complicit in VBS’s failure is necessary. First in the firing line should be the statutory body called the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba), whose website confirms its responsibility is "to control that part of the accountancy profession involved with public accountancy in SA, and where its strategic focus is to protect the financial interests of the public by ensuring only suitably qualified individuals are admitted to the auditing profession and that registered auditors deliver services of the highest quality and adhere to the highest ethical standards, and where its mission is to protect the financial interest of the South African public and international investors in SA through the effective regulation of assurance conducted by registered assurance providers in accordance with internationally recognised standards and processes, which is done by monitoring registered auditors’ compliance with professional standards and investigating and taking appropriate action against registered auditors in respect of improper conduct".

Fighting talk

To the uninitiated, this is the real fighting talk of a regulator at the top of its game, the corporate puffery that would have everyone fooled — especially when backed up by the personal hubris of Bernard Agulhas, CEO of Irba, who as recently as late December was moved to write in the organisation’s newsletter that he "had spent a weekend perusing some literature in a bid to make sense of the hysteria that had catapulted the auditing profession into the court of public opinion in the latter half of 2017".

Evidently Agulhas believes that the organisation has things well under control and that a steady-as-she-goes policy will suffice, as opposed to that of battle stations in dealing with a fast approaching iceberg. As part of its mandate, the organisation randomly investigates audit firm compliance, and when massive media coverage reported that the previously unknown VBS Mutual Bank had granted former president Jacob Zuma a R7.8m bond in 2016, there should have been numerous red flags owing to concerns of affordability when measured against the applicant’s take-home salary and significant living expenses due to numerous dependants.

Surely a curious regulator, as part of its random compliance testing of registered audit firms’ working papers, would have wanted to select KPMG’s working papers for VBS for that financial year to establish whether the necessary audit procedures and audit evidence had been obtained to support the decision for the provision of significant finance (relative to the size of VBS) to a client with a patchy credit history, and that all was in compliance with the National Credit Act?

VBS had for a number of years outsourced its internal audit function to PwC, and successive sets of annual financial statements boldly confirmed that internal controls were robust and noticeably shy of any concerns or admissions of internal control weaknesses that are invariably present when there is financial malfeasance. It is instructive to note that the fee PwC charged for internal auditing is almost as big as that charged by KPMG for the external audit.