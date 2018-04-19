Chartered accountants failed to keep a lookout and take the ship’s wheel
Where were the auditors and the regulator when doomed corporates steamed towards their icebergs?
The recent calamitous collapse of VBS Mutual Bank is another tragic blight on the South African business landscape that will have repercussions for staff, depositors and investors and cause immeasurable damage to public confidence in smaller banks.
More broadly, hot on the heels of the colossal financial losses resulting from Steinhoff financial mismanagement and revelations of financial crises at Eskom, South African Airways and Denel, the estimated financial loss of R900m at VBS highlights the severity and the depth of the crisis facing the country’s audit and corporate governance professionals. Furthermore, the regulatory agencies have left no doubt about their ineffectiveness and the growing cost of their ineptitude in dealing with the rising number of corporate and audit failures.
A closer look at those complicit in VBS’s failure is necessary. First in the firing line should be the statutory body called the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba), whose website confirms its responsibility is "to control that part of the accountancy profession involved with public accountancy in SA, and where its strategic focus is to protect the financial interests of the public by ensuring only suitably qualified individuals are admitted to the auditing profession and that registered auditors deliver services of the highest quality and adhere to the highest ethical standards, and where its mission is to protect the financial interest of the South African public and international investors in SA through the effective regulation of assurance conducted by registered assurance providers in accordance with internationally recognised standards and processes, which is done by monitoring registered auditors’ compliance with professional standards and investigating and taking appropriate action against registered auditors in respect of improper conduct".
Fighting talk
To the uninitiated, this is the real fighting talk of a regulator at the top of its game, the corporate puffery that would have everyone fooled — especially when backed up by the personal hubris of Bernard Agulhas, CEO of Irba, who as recently as late December was moved to write in the organisation’s newsletter that he "had spent a weekend perusing some literature in a bid to make sense of the hysteria that had catapulted the auditing profession into the court of public opinion in the latter half of 2017".
Evidently Agulhas believes that the organisation has things well under control and that a steady-as-she-goes policy will suffice, as opposed to that of battle stations in dealing with a fast approaching iceberg. As part of its mandate, the organisation randomly investigates audit firm compliance, and when massive media coverage reported that the previously unknown VBS Mutual Bank had granted former president Jacob Zuma a R7.8m bond in 2016, there should have been numerous red flags owing to concerns of affordability when measured against the applicant’s take-home salary and significant living expenses due to numerous dependants.
Surely a curious regulator, as part of its random compliance testing of registered audit firms’ working papers, would have wanted to select KPMG’s working papers for VBS for that financial year to establish whether the necessary audit procedures and audit evidence had been obtained to support the decision for the provision of significant finance (relative to the size of VBS) to a client with a patchy credit history, and that all was in compliance with the National Credit Act?
VBS had for a number of years outsourced its internal audit function to PwC, and successive sets of annual financial statements boldly confirmed that internal controls were robust and noticeably shy of any concerns or admissions of internal control weaknesses that are invariably present when there is financial malfeasance. It is instructive to note that the fee PwC charged for internal auditing is almost as big as that charged by KPMG for the external audit.
Perhaps, just as they did with the Guptas for all of a decade, the KPMG directors preferred to ride the fee income wave rather than opt for professional scepticism and tough questions.
If PwC had ever raised material concerns with respect to internal audit and financial controls at VBS, it would have been extremely difficult for KPMG not to have reported on these concerns, which leads one to the conclusion that PwC dutifully gave VBS the big green tick of approval.
It is the same PWC that has been tasked with unravelling the Steinhoff financial mess.
Two senior KPMG directors involved in the audits of big four banks as well as that of VBS have resigned rather than face disciplinary action. KPMG attributes these directors’ misdeed to their failure to disclose their VBS loans.
Though this is to be welcomed, in the interests of transparency KPMG should explain why its directors did not raise their own internal concerns in 2016 with respect to VBS when a large and well-publicised domestic bond was advanced to a poor credit risk (Zuma) under reportedly questionable circumstances.
For students of the audit profession such failures of professional and personal judgments are rather elementary. It is hard to find rational explanations for such basic errors of individual and organisational noncompliance with fundamental principles of audit and accounting practices. Perhaps, just as they did with the Guptas for all of a decade, the KPMG directors preferred to ride the fee income wave rather than opt for professional scepticism and tough questions.
Alongside KPMG and PwC, the VBS directors have no excuse.
They have collectively breached their fiduciary duties and should be criminally prosecuted. More is the pity that there are numerous chartered accountants on the VBS board. It is the actions of these individuals, together with the registered auditor firms, who do the vocation of chartered accounting so much harm.
The audit profession and Irba keep making excuses for a troubled profession, with reasons ranging from the "complexity" of business, the difficulty in identifying fraud and the misconceptions the public has with respect to the responsibilities of the profession and the regulatory body.
Strangely, all the arguments that Irba, the audit profession and directors advance for doing such a poor job prove to be no obstacle for investigative journalists, who repeatedly identify financial malfeasance. It is therefore entirely reasonable to question whether their collective failures are a result of incompetence, dishonesty or a toxic mixture of both.
In this context the decision by the office of the auditor-general on April 17 to suspend all professional work with KPMG and Nkonki is laudable. It is high time that a loud and clear message is sent to the audit profession that such unethical and incompetent conduct will not be tolerated, never mind rewarded. Following this decision, the onus is clearly now on corporations and publicly listed entities such as Old Mutual, Standard Bank, Investec, the JSE, Gold Fields and Nedbank to answer a simple question: if the risk of association with KPMG is not tolerable for the auditor-general or for public sector entities, how can it be acceptable for major banks, financial institutions and other major listed entities?
Surely, now that they have failed to lead the charge, it is time for them to follow the lead of the auditor-general and send an unequivocal message to the audit profession. Failure to do so is tantamount to promoting unethical business conduct and placing their own reputations at serious risk.
• Abedian is CEO of Pan-African Investment & Research Services and Mantell a chartered accountant who runs a Cape Town biscuit factory.
Please sign in or register to comment.