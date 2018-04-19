Opinion

CARTOON: Beyond repair

19 April 2018 - 05:29 BrandanReynolds
Thursday April 19 2018
Thursday April 19 2018

Kimi Makwetu reassures public about risks, after firing KPMG and Nkonki

Of the R450m worth of public-sector audits conducted by private-sector audit firms, KPMG and Nkonki combined accounted for about R90m, the ...
National
17 hours ago

KPMG to review hundreds of audit files from the past two years

In a move that KPMG independent chairman Wiseman Nkuhlu described as “drastic” and “unprecedented”, KPMG would contract an independent company to ...
Companies
3 days ago

KPMG woes deepen on VBS scandal

The exit of two partners facing disciplinary charges relating to its audit of failed VBS Mutual Bank is the latest blow to hit the big four firm
Companies
3 days ago

New blow to auditors as VBS's 2017 audited statements withdrawn

PwC was the internal auditor and KPMG the external auditor for the 2017 financial statements
Companies
2 days ago
Wednesday April 18 2018
Wednesday April 18 2018

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Out with Gigaba and in with a competent, diligent ...
Opinion
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How the ANC has blinded the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
KARYN MAUGHAN: Alice in Wonderland spy-agency ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
HILARY JOFFE: Media mauls KPMG after spin over VBS
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Has truth become a casualty of Winnie’s rejection ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.