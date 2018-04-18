Opinion

CARTOON: Eskom coal heist

18 April 2018 - 05:30 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday April 18 2018
Load shedding looms again as Eskom scrambles for coal supplies

Stockpiles are low at seven power stations, says energy analyst Chris Yelland, and Eskom has confirmed coal is being diverted to six power stations ...
CAROL PATON: Removing the stench of state capture is easier said than done

KPMG’s problems have grown from being caused by a few bad apples to a trend that is indicative of a wider culture
Eskom's R66.6bn recovery bid runs into flak

Management’s competence in deals questioned at Nersa hearings
There must be a forensic audit of Eskom's huge overruns, mining expert says

The ‘missing’ billions include R100bn in cost overruns in Medupi, R100bn in Kusile, R30bn in Ingula and R2bn in Optimum Coal, Ted Blom ...
Trillian will contest Eskom bid to get R1.6bn

Eskom has lodged a court application for McKinsey to repay about R1bn and Trillian about R600m on the basis that the payments were irregular
