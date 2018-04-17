Russia blocks access to Telegram messenger — developed by Russians

Russian regulators’ problem with Telegram is also different from the one US regulators have with Facebook: the messenger is too privacy-minded for them. Last year, Russia’s domestic intelligence, the FSB, demanded that Telegram hand over its encryption keys, as the nation’s repressive internet law requires. Durov has refused.

Telegram: Durov’s channel

The shutdown, which was ordered on Friday by a Moscow court, has led to a torrent of the foulest Twitter abuse aimed directly at Roskomnadzor. Many users installed virtual private networks (VPNs) to bypass the block, some for the first time. But that is a fragile workaround: Russian law enforcement agencies are allowed to shut down VPNs if they provide access to banned sites, though they haven’t done so thus far.

Anton Protsenko, who runs the Telegram Marketing channel, has predicted that the government ban will cut the messenger’s Russian audience by half, after which it will rebound to 70%. That’s probably overly optimistic. It assumes millions of people will pay for commercial VPNs or accept a much slower internet via free proxies just to avoid switching from Telegram to other messengers. These are not being banned, even though WhatsApp hasn’t handed over its encryption keys, according to Roskomnadzor.

Pavel Durov hinted on Twitter that other messengers may be less adamant than Telegram about protecting privacy. "It is telling that authoritarian governments (for example, Russia) are trying to block Telegram over encryption, but are more relaxed when it comes to other encrypted messaging apps." But it’s still possible, of course, that the government will eventually move to block messenger apps based in the West.

There are signs, however, that the Telegram ban is not limited to the FSB’s surveillance needs. It’s also creating unfair competition among messaging services.

Earlier this month, Herman Klimenko, Putin’s internet adviser, recommended that Telegram users switch to ICQ. That messaging service reached its peak at the turn of the century and was acquired by the Russian company Mail.ru in 2010, long after its fortunes waned. "I like ICQ," Klimenko said. "It’s a fully functional messenger that is by no means inferior to Telegram from an ordinary user’s point of view."

Though Klimenko later said that he’d only meant it as an example, Putin’s press secretary Dmitri Peskov announced that he was trying ICQ. Kremlin staffers, he said, would soon choose an alternative to Telegraph for their daily use.