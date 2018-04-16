CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY
Sanral’s vision is to deliver roads for people as well as for vehicles
The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) recently completed a series of stakeholder engagement sessions, speaking on the transformation of the organisation and the industry, and the effect of this on communities living along the national road network.
The one thing that was apparent in every town and community across the Northern and Western Cape was the dire need for work opportunities.
With SA’s staggering unemployment, desperation often fuels protests and disrupts existing projects.
We took to the road to unpack our commitment to change the way our industry can contribute to the lives of so many people who have mostly lost hope in the new SA’s promises of a better life for all.
Sanral recognises the critical role that it plays in construction and related industries and is mindful of the impact the construction industry and its procurement have on millions of South Africans.
The agency accepts the responsibility that comes with its role, especially the need to use procurement to contribute to transforming the construction industry and the rest of the economy. This includes the responsibility to maximise the participation of black contractors, professionals and suppliers in all Sanral-commissioned projects, beyond the minimum levels set by the prevailing legislative and regulatory framework.
The roads Sanral builds are for people — not only vehicles — and we want to ensure that the communities living alongside our construction projects have every possible opportunity to draw economic benefit from the development. We have heard the cries from small and medium enterprises and start-ups, which inspires our efforts to break monopolies in the supply chain of materials, equipment, technologies, systems and other areas to ensure broad-based participation by black South Africans. This has to include the necessary capacity building to enable entrepreneurs who did not graduate with a tertiary education to stand their ground and compete for contracts.
Going forward, all Sanral projects will be facilitated through an inclusive and consultative process, using project liaison committees that will be established locally in the targeted project areas with relevant stakeholders.
In some areas this is easier said than done and requires concerted effort, particularly at a local government level, to assuage people’s fears that political allegiance will be rewarded, nullifying all efforts to promote opportunities for all.
While Sanral may chair the various project liaison committees across the country, the commitment from all — industry, civic and the government — has to be driven to extend as many economic development opportunities to all communities.
By the same token, and this is sometimes more challenging, communities have to learn to share and make the best of the opportunities when they do come. As construction progresses along the national road network, so the beneficiaries of work will change from one town to the next. It is better to extend fewer opportunities to more people than to give all opportunities to a select few beneficiaries.
We remain committed to our mandate to finance, improve, manage and maintain SA’s expanding road network and we want to ensure that we leave behind legacies of economic development in communities long after construction sites have cleared
We also realised that in changing the way we engage with communities, we needed to re-evaluate our long-term strategy. Two decades into our existence, we have had to re-examine our core values and strategy to take stock of the environment and determine how we can improve the delivery of our mandate.
This process is taking place within a rapidly changing global and regional economic environment, sweeping changes in technology and fundamental reassessments of SA’s socioeconomic priorities.
Our new long-term vision and perspective acknowledges the major success areas of the past 20 years and seeks to build on them. More importantly, it also reviews areas where the performance was suboptimal, to ensure the interventions are made to correct them and ensure success.
I urge other industries to re-evaluate how they can also extend work opportunities to local communities.
I am in no way suggesting that Sanral is the only provider of short-term work opportunities, but having engaged with communities on the ground it is clear that the struggle is far from over.
As big industry players, we have a responsibility to dig deep to find ways of making economic development a lot more inclusive than what it currently is.
• Mxhosa is Sanral stakeholder relations manager.
