Sanral’s vision is to deliver roads for people as well as for vehicles

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) recently completed a series of stakeholder engagement sessions, speaking on the transformation of the organisation and the industry, and the effect of this on communities living along the national road network.

The one thing that was apparent in every town and community across the Northern and Western Cape was the dire need for work opportunities.

With SA’s staggering unemployment, desperation often fuels protests and disrupts existing projects.

We took to the road to unpack our commitment to change the way our industry can contribute to the lives of so many people who have mostly lost hope in the new SA’s promises of a better life for all.

Sanral recognises the critical role that it plays in construction and related industries and is mindful of the impact the construction industry and its procurement have on millions of South Africans.

The agency accepts the responsibility that comes with its role, especially the need to use procurement to contribute to transforming the construction industry and the rest of the economy. This includes the responsibility to maximise the participation of black contractors, professionals and suppliers in all Sanral-commissioned projects, beyond the minimum levels set by the prevailing legislative and regulatory framework.