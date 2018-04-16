Africa can lead the world in new technologies

Due to the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), there is great fear about the loss of work for many, but some of this is misplaced. AI will no doubt destroy some jobs but it will create jobs too.

Africa will soon have the world’s second-largest continental population. As the Pan-African economy develops, so does an opportunity that most developed economies lack: the collective choice to embrace emerging technologies and generate the infrastructure required to support a robust and well-equipped future workforce.

The difference between developing and developed economies is that countries "ahead of the technological curve" often resist systemic change due to their size and the potential of destabilisation or disruption. Because developing economies are in their formative period, decisions can be made by governments and industry about how they should progress and stabilise. They stand to develop their economies by disrupting the status quo elsewhere through innovation.

Systemic changes in new technologies, like those relevant to education, can make an entire generation and potentially cultivate leaders on a global scale.

Africa has an opportunity to lead the world in emerging technologies by taking steps to incorporate a culture of working with robotics and AI in education. Companies should improve the way they screen, hire, attract and retain applicants.

Some, such as LinkedIn, have tried to tackle this problem but in many ways have only complicated it. Without proper vetting, and because the format is rigid, very little specific information is conveyed by LinkedIn users about their suitability for a specific company.