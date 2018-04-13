Why exploiting IT means more than a website

The hospitality sector faces challenges unlike any other industry, with markets developing, economies fluctuating and consumer preferences evolving.

It is essential that the tourism industry embraces the fourth industrial revolution to accommodate the digital advances that will make them sustainable.

The digital revolution used to mean a business had a website. Though a website is central to much of a brand’s activity, there’s more to it than that — it allows industry giants to operate with more agility, achieving more in shorter periods.

Customers have, by and large, shifted to mobile devices when doing business, from researching holidays to booking and paying. Travel sites must be mobile friendly and destinations must offer Wi-Fi access. Visitors need a seamless approach that allows them to do what they want on one platform.

Companies spend vast amounts on app development only to have limited uptake from a market saturated with apps. Research should be conducted into the benefits of app development before they are developed and launched. There could be far better technology already that can be adapted to needs.

Great platforms provide great data that in turn produce valuable insights that allow for more personalised service. Companies should provide seamless business services across channels from one platform so that visitors can get what they want with little inconvenience, saving them time.