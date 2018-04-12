How our focus on punishment fails society and inmates

At the same time, he says, the department "must rehabilitate those admitted to our centres and direct them towards the process of correcting their offending behaviour".

"This process puts the offender on a rehabilitation path where correctional centres are seen as places of new beginnings, where education and skills development are the beating heart of corrections."

To the department’s credit, its 2016-17 annual report says "77% of sentenced offenders [were] subjected [sic] to correctional programmes", which are compulsory for an offender serving more than 24 months. In addition, 10,741 inmates participated in adult education and training and further education and training in the financial year.

Nxumalo says prison is a "last resort" and relegates the responsibility of rehabilitation to the private sphere of the family.

"The department recognises the family as the basic unit of society. The family is the primary level at which correction should take place," he says. "The community, including schools, churches and organisations, is the secondary level at which corrections should take place.

"The state is regarded as being the overall facilitator and driver of corrections, with the department rendering the final level of corrections. Our successes in crime prevention and rehabilitation are intimately connected to how effectively we are able to address the anomalies in South African families."

Padayachee is adamant that the government is not spending taxpayers’ money wisely. She claims that expenditure directed at the prevention of criminal activity would be more effective than spending billions of rands on punishment.

"We believe that spending more than R22bn on prisons is not okay. As a country we need to shift our priorities to address the root causes of crime. We overinvest in criminal justice at the expense of education and health, including mental health."

Padayachee says there needs to be a mental shift in how South Africans think about prisons. "We incarcerate far too easily when there are other ways people can pay back their debt to society — especially those who are not a danger to society."

Nicro advocates alternatives to incarceration such as behavioural change interventions and postponed sentences.

Ariane Nevin, national prison specialist at Sonke Gender Justice, also believes a more holistic criminal justice approach would be more effective.

"Money would be better spent on crime prevention, speeding up and ensuring the fairness of the criminal justice process and strengthening prison oversight mechanisms [such as the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services] to ensure the Department of Correctional Services’ accountability," says Nevin.

She questions the efficacy of prisons as crime deterrents, or even as rehabilitation mechanisms. "The fact is that there isn’t evidence showing that prisons are an effective way of deterring crime, and our prisons are simply not sufficiently consistent with human dignity to enable effective rehabilitation programmes," says Nevin.

"Inmates, like everyone else, have inalienable human rights, and these rights must be respected," she says.

SA’s broken prison system produces a high recidivism rate, even though many inmates have participated in the rehabilitation programmes. But investing billions of rands in prisons every year without consideration of what happens to people before or after prison is like investing in a financial black hole.

• Abdul Karrim is a journalist with the Wits Justice Project at the University of the Witwatersrand.