Decolonising education entails a rise in critical literacy to prod at ‘truths’

By decolonising education the understanding that what is "central" is not fixed is promoted; students are compelled to consider other potential centres; those who have benefited from having their own paradigms centralised are required to occupy the marginal spaces too; opportunities are created for those who may have been relegated to the periphery to occupy a legitimate space at the centre. This understanding of decolonisation does not reduce the educational space. It is, contrary to what the prefix "de" might suggest, not simply a removal of everything western.

The intention behind decolonising education is not to remove Europe or the US from the map. Doing so would mean that SA has learnt nothing about the issue of discrimination and simply replaced one set of exclusionary power relations with another. Rather, decolonising education ought to facilitate an expansion of world views, a shifting of positions in relation to knowledge. It ought to challenge the notion that any single world view can be considered the "normal" one.

The incidental act of early European cartographers describing their world from a European perspective has had an enormous effect. The fact that the maps of Europeans were used by the explorers whose journeys culminated in the colonisation of much of the world by England, Spain, France and Portugal, among others, and that led to a large influx of Europeans into the rest of the world, has profoundly shaped the way people construct their own identities and the identities of others. The boundaries between countries, the very notion that countries can be divided into East and West, North and South, with all the associated problematic connotations, can be directly linked to early European maps.

Thus in many subtle ways the fact that Europe occupies the upper central space in common map projections influences how people come to understand themselves in relation to the rest of the world.

By virtue of this positioning, European culture — its art, music, history, languages and values — has been allowed greater influence over how society is shaped than cultures from places on the periphery of the map. Even now, that map is imprinted onto various social endeavours and influences the way institutions understand their functions.