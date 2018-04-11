Opinion

CARTOON: Middling DA

11 April 2018 - 06:01
CAROL PATON: Transformation of the DA will happen from the bottom up

The pressure from below for change in the Democratic Alliance was evident at the party’s national congress
NEWS ANALYSIS: Old guard continues to control the DA

The rejection of quotas was informed by a view that the DA has to be an alternative to the ANC, not an ‘alternative ANC’
DA moots minimum wage opt-out

The party congress debates and resolves that workers can accept lower wages to secure employment and job seekers should get grants
DA’s Trollip trumps Msimanga in vote

Mmusi Maimane is re-elected as leader unopposed, affirms party’s ‘critical’ liberal values
2019 elections: DA shaping up for battle

The DA is getting ready to formulate and finalise important issues at its congress in Pretoria
