UK likely to be SA’s biggest foreign direct investor — even after Brexit

I’m looking forward to discussing this with Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies when we meet in Johannesburg this week.

But we can do even better. To improve our already impressive record of working together in business, we need to make it even easier for UK and South African companies to operate in each other’s markets, to overcome any regulatory barriers that make trade more expensive.

There is huge potential, given the complementary nature and shared entrepreneurial spirit of the UK and South African economies. Our companies stand to benefit if we are better able to bring together the home-grown technology and innovation we see being created in SA and the UK. Our shared strong commitment to open trade, democracy and the rule of law gives us the solid foundation from which to build an exciting and prosperous future.

Supporting this ambition is where our post-Brexit relationship can flourish further. Our expertise can be SA’s expertise, and UK companies stand ready to help advance economic transformation for SA’s future. The UK’s export credit agency, UK Export Finance (UKEF) has nearly £3bn available to support UK companies doing business in SA, as well as South African companies looking to buy British goods and services.

And as the UK welcomes a diverse community of 52 Commonwealth nations at next week’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, including many of SA’s regional partners, I look forward to embracing a future of fair and free trade that we can build together for shared success.

• Hands is the UK’s minister of state for trade policy.