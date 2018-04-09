CARTOON: 'Umshini Wami'

Renewed concern about escalating global trade war puts Dow on the back foot as Trump threatens more tariffs against China
Spreading money around is no longer confined to local markets as offshore options beckon
Taxpayers must declare their gains and losses
Wednesday is D-day for the remaining witnesses in the inquiry into the capture of Eskom by the Gupta family, writes Linda Ensor
South African Facebook users were ‘potentially impacted’ through their friendships with people who had installed the personality quiz app
Economists worry the monetary policy committee’s rate cut decision was not unanimous as four members voted for a cut while three argued for no change
The member states will examine the revenue-sharing structure amid claims by critics that SA forks out too much
The UAE’s largest and most populous city ramps up spending on expo-related infrastructure and hospitality projects
The squad, made up almost exclusively of academy players, claims the bronze medal by thrashing New Zealand in Hong Kong
Tourism with a light footprint brings São Tomé and Príncipe to the world, writes Stanley Stewart
