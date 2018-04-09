ANC cannot hold on to power by using its liberation credentials

The ANC might seem to many to be on the ropes but, as with any monolithic brand, it has the power of brand visibility because it is number one in the market. As Coca-Cola knows, ubiquity and being within arm’s reach of your customers is key to maintaining market share, keeping new entrants out and staying top of mind.

The other brands are trying their hardest to break into these new markets and steal market share, but it is costly and futile at times. The route many have taken is to look for new target markets and segments that have been created after the arrival of the market leader. This target market is often underserved or misunderstood by the market leader, which has taken the leadership position for granted.

However, every year there are new consumers who need to be educated from scratch, and if you are not doing it someone else will. Legacy and past campaigns don’t hold much water for these target markets, whose needs and tastes are different from those of their parents.

In my ad agency days, I remember wondering how a certain Swiss client could possibly survive with tired marketing campaigns, shabby customer service and — to be honest — staff who often only made it to their positions by floating up the ladder and making as few decisions as possible. They were market leaders by virtue of their recognisable brand name and established bureaucracy.

The same can be said of the ANC. The party is riding on the enviable reality that the ANC brand is one of the most recognisable liberation movements in the world and that its reputation precedes it.

There are pockets of excellence throughout, and the bureaucracy and network across SA are extensive. If one looks at the ANC’s results, they have delivered a tremendous amount to SA’s people in their time in office.

The party’s downfall will come from a lack of understanding of new target markets that have emerged over the past two decades. Call it brand apathy on the part of new voters, who will often be moved to change not always because of a lack of delivery but simply because they want to try something with a new "active ingredient" or packaging that represents them better.

An ANC of all things to all people is a trajectory to oblivion in the longer term, and the party has realised this. So it decided to try a new market strategy, which is to focus on a more narrow but valuable target market that must have responded positively to focus groups where the tag line "African nationalism" was tested.

By doing so, the ANC is alienating many of the diverse groups that support it, but the party realises it cannot continue to survive with the same marketing message. It has to change to survive.

The biggest challenge might not even be other political parties. Look at how Amazon, Uber and Facebook upended the traditional way of looking at business.

There is no denying that the ANC has a wave of support behind it, but even the strongest waves come crashing down in the end, only to ebb away to be absorbed back into the ocean that gave birth to it.

• Kuhne is founder and CEO of Wunderbrand.