Why Facebook is the reason fake news is here to stay

Facebook’s biggest challenges

Facebook’s first issue is its business model. It has mushroomed into a multi-billion-dollar corporation because its revenue comes from gathering and using the data shared by its audience of 2.2-billion monthly users.

Data shapes the ads that dominate people’s news feeds. Facebook retrieves information from what we like, comment on and share; the posts we hide and delete; the videos we watch; the ads we click on; the quizzes we take. It was, in fact, data sifted from one of these quizzes that Cambridge Analytica bought in 2014. Facebook executives knew of this massive data breach back then but chose to handle the mess internally. They shared nothing with the public.

This makes sense if the data from that public is what fuels your company’s revenues. It doesn’t make sense, however, if your mission is to make the world a more open and connected place, one built on transparency and trust. A corporation that says it protects privacy while also making billions of dollars from data, sets itself up for scandal.

This brings us to Facebook’s second challenge: its myopic vision of its own power. As repeated scandals and controversies have washed over the social network in the last couple of years, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s response generally has been one of studied naivety. He seems to be in denial about his corporation’s singular influence and position.