Private ownership is the best approach in farming

Policy pronouncements by the EFF and the ANC sadly dismiss or question the concept of private ownership. This is a critical building block for economic freedom and wealth creation. Nationalisation of land, as proposed by the EFF, means the state becomes the owner of all land.

Existing title deeds constituting evidence of a right, especially to ownership of property, will be nullified. The economic implications for every citizen who owns the land on which one’s house, factory and shop are built and where retail, manufacturing and farming operations, for example, are practised, will be dire.

Most people use their properties as security to borrow money from banks and municipalities depend on the rates and taxes they collect from all property owners to build and maintain infrastructure. The Treasury faces a shortfall of R48bn and with the additional burden to compensate municipalities for the loss of income from rates and taxes it will result in the need to increase taxes to avoid a complete collapse of municipalities across SA.

It is clear that should the state become the owner of all land, it will put SA on a path of economic decline from which it will not be able to recover.

And while the rich will be able to emigrate and shift their money to other countries, ordinary South Africans, and especially the poor, will bear the brunt. Many of our state institutions such as public hospitals, schools, colleges and farms that are under the control of the state are barely functioning and as such perpetuate and deepen the hardship people endure on a day-to-day basis.

And while so many people pin their hopes on accessing land for agricultural purposes, it’s clear that the proposed changes to the Constitution to expropriate land without compensation will only benefit the politically connected. This has been the case for 20 years and it will be no different in the event of large-scale land expropriation, due to deeply rooted corruption, political patronage and incompetence.