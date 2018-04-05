Elections trump land reform as panel report is put on back burner

"We concur with the HLP [high-level panel] that drastic measures are required to fundamentally alter the trajectory of our society’s development," Mbete said. Parliament has, however, voted for an extended recess from June 18 to August 14, leaving time only to debate and pass departmental budgets before parties start campaigning for elections in 2019.

Though the Speakers’ Forum may discuss plans for the panel report at a meeting on Thursday and Friday, there has been no announcement of the promised plan to submit it to committees.

Instead, Parliament appears to be intent on processing several deeply flawed laws that the Panel warns are dangerous, and should be put on hold.

The National Assembly has already passed the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill and the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Amendment Bill, which are now before the National Council of Provinces. These bills, which are among those the panel recommended should be shelved, further undermine the already tenuous security of tenure of the 17-million South Africans living in the former homelands.

They are consistent with the resolution at the ANC’s December conference that land in the former homelands "must be transferred to the institution of traditional leaders", but contradict resolutions adopted at the same conference about giving title deeds to black people and the need to democratise the administration of communal land. The legislative proposals the panel makes to give effect to securing land rights and democratising decision-making in communal areas seem, on the other hand, to be on hold until after the 2019 elections.

Despite the hysteria about what "expropriation without compensation" will mean for the title deeds of whites, it is the property rights of blacks that continue to be systematically undermined. Policy is that new black farmers will lose their land if they don’t perform to the satisfaction of state officials.

People at the public hearings spoke scathingly about the role of state officials and politicians in land reform, describing them as vultures who steal the little people have left after decades of oppression and forced removals. They named people on camera and gave detailed descriptions of the problems they face, including the violent attacks suffered by land activists in mineral-rich areas.