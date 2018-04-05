EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: How long can Imperial’s Mark Lamberti hang on?
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Unisa researchers lift the lid off medical aid fraud, including optometrists supplying sunglasses but claiming for prescription spectacles.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is greatly concerned at the findings against Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and is giving "serious attention" to the matter.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Pierre de Vos points out that a court of law has exposed Imperial Holdings as a place where systemic racism and sexism have been allowed to fester.
Was the waiter rude, or just French? University of Aberdeen psychology lecturer Amy Irwin attempts to explain the difference.
Trump’s animus towards Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos is not just the angry rant of an indulged tyrant; Trump has a canny way of handling the media.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
The mega-projects are a thing of the past, says Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
The value of the average Japanese house depreciates to zero in just 22 years https://t.co/yGDmxa1ge3— The Economist (@TheEconomist) April 5, 2018
