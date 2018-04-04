DA in pole position to lead SA into the coalition country it will become

On the back of the news that the PA had decided to join the coalition, the small African Independent Congress (AIC) party indicated that it too might be open to supporting Trollip, giving the coalition government a majority of 61 seats.

What can we extrapolate from the events in Nelson Mandela Bay? As the EFF’s determination to collapse the subsequent council meeting showed, the DA gave the EFF a political hiding. The events revealed a lot about both parties.

Trollip’s victory showed that the DA towers head and shoulders above other political parties when it comes to its ability to manage the complex interplay of politics, personality, style and substance that characterise coalition management. This stems from the DA’s history of mergers with other parties, which has given it a keen understanding of how to balance principles and pragmatism in negotiations with prospective partners. As a result, the party has developed a deep institutional memory and skilled negotiators. The root of the DA’s success lay in the realisation that the party’s path to power depended on managing successful coalition governments.

Nelson Mandela Bay is not the first time the DA has outfoxed its opponents and the media.

One of the finest examples of how it has already been playing the long game comes from Cape Town, where Helen Zille led SA’s first metro coalition following the 2006 local elections after no party secured a 50% majority.

The DA cobbled together an unlikely seven-party coalition that had a majority of only one seat in the city council.

When the ANC enticed one of the DA’s partners to abandon it – a move that would have collapsed the coalition and ended Zille’s stint as mayor – the DA adapted by bringing Patricia de Lille’s Independent Democrats (ID) on board.

Similar to what happened in Nelson Mandela Bay, the DA’s ability to save the earlier Cape Town coalition surprised many in the media who failed to grasp the intricacies of behind-the-scenes negotiations. The Mail & Guardian mistakenly proclaimed it was a "major blow for the DA’s Cape Town coalition" when the DA expelled the party that had betrayed the coalition.

Far from it: after the ID joined, Zille’s government had a much bigger majority than before. The DA also deliberately agreed with the ID to keep the other smaller parties in the coalition because, as Zille reasoned, "if we don’t establish a trend of being principled partners, in the future when coalitions come to places like Nelson Mandela Bay, who is going to come to us?"